What are you playing this weekend?

The weekend is here, and we’re spending ours playing games - as usual.

What else is there to do? Unless you have to work or clean the house or do some other things adults do that’s boring.

Still, even if you have to do any of those things, you should use your downtime to kick back and play a few rounds to escape reality for a bit.

This weekend, we’re diving into the latest gaming craze, punching and kicking folks, and playing around on the beach.

Here’s what we’re playing:

TEKKEN 8 - OFFICIAL LAUNCH TRAILER Fist meets Fate - prove your might in Tekken 8.

Connor Makar, Staff Writer - Tekken 8

This weekend I'll be going feral for Tekken 8. Downright dumb about it. I've got the whole weekend set aside for Tekken 8, minus a brief period where I'll be tragically doing my taxes. Tekken 8 is superb, and now that those launch issues have been resolved, I'm keen to jump right into it.

Palworld | Early Access Launch Trailer | Pocketpair Check out Palworld, the latest open-world survival crafting game

Kelsey Raynor, Guides Writer - Palworld and GTA RP

This weekend, I'll probably play a little bit more of Palworld. The game has me in mixed minds in terms of the discourse surrounding it, but it is definitely addictive and good fun to play. I look forward to exploring more of the map beyond what I've been doing for guides; still, so much more to do and see.

Aside from that, I'll likely play some party games with my friends this weekend as it's been a while. And I'll no doubt make a little bit of time for GTA RP as I've found myself getting into that quite a lot since the festive period.

LIKE A DRAGON: INFINITE WEALTH | LAUNCH 101 TRAILER Embark on an RPG adventure so big it spans the Pacific.

Mark Warren, Senior Staff Writer - Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Yes, I didn’t tell you all what I was playing last week for a reason, and for once it was a reason other than being embarrassed to admit I’m playing something that’s either old in an uninteresting kind of way or known to be a bit crap.

I’ve still got a few things left to do and see in SEGA’s latest and humongous release, Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth, and I’m planning to try and savour them in the kind of fashion you sort of can’t if you’re increasingly aware that the review deadline for a very long game is quickly approaching.

Drink links, rapid Crazy Eats deliveries, and probably more karaoke with Kiryu here I come!

That’s us for the weekend. What about you? Are you playing anything new? Any Palworld, Tekken, or Like a Dragon fans out there? Let us know!