What are you playing this weekend?

Dunno where you are in the world, but for us, it’s brass monkeys out there. There’s snow everywhere, and flakes are still coming down. The chilly season is barely over, and we’re already sick of it. A pox on winter, we say!

What we wouldn’t give to be sitting in a chair on a nice beach someplace along the Gulf of Mexico, staring at the calm, blue water, watching shorebirds skitter across the sand, and filling our lungs with the magnificent salty air.

Sigh. Later this year, maybe, but only if it’s not unbearably hot, because then we’ll complain about the heat as well. Plus, swimming in the gulf when it feels like bathwater isn’t very refreshing.

Considering how young the year is, daydreaming of warm beaches is of little worth. It’s best to keep one’s mind occupied with something else, and a weekend of playing games may help in that regard.

Here’s what we’re passing the time with this weekend:

Check out the trailer for Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition.

James Billcliffe, Guides Editor - GTA: Vice City

What a time to be alive. Turns out that they've added the GTA Remastered Trilogy to the phone games you get as part of your Netflix subscription, so I've got a trio of all-timers to wade through on the smallest screen.

I wasn't allowed GTA as a kid, so I've only ever played these at friends' houses when I was like 8, but I've got a decent tolerance for old games even if they're janky. These aren't the best ports, but they're surprisingly functional, particularly the touch-screen driving, which I thought wouldn't work at all.

Either way, I think bite-sized play sessions are a great way to get a sense of what these games were all about without getting too bogged down with their aged mechanics.

Here's the Early Access launch trailer for Palworld.

Kelsey Raynor, Guides Writer - Palworld and a visit to the tattoo parlor

I don't plan on doing too much gaming this weekend as I'm going for some new tattoos and will likely spend the rest of the time lounging around and reading.

My new tattoos will be game-related, though, as I'm finally getting both Kirby and Bidoof added to the roster of random ink I already have! I'm super excited.

If I do spend some time with games, I'll likely play a little more Palworld or dabble with GTA RP (Grand Theft Auto 5 Roleplay). Palworld has left me with mixed feelings but there is something addictive about its grind, and GTA RP is always eventful to jump into. We'll see!

Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy releases January 25 on PC, PlayStation, Switch, and Xbox.

Rebecca Jones, Guides Writer - Lethal Company, Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney

I'm meeting up with some pals tonight to play Lethal Company, a once-in-a-blue-moon scheduling miracle that I sincerely hope we'll manage to make happen in reality. I don't think any of us have ever actually played Lethal Company before, so this ought to be good, if by "good" you mean "we're all definitely going to die".

For the rest of the weekend, I'll be trying to finish Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney in time to write some words for the eponymous remastered trilogy coming out next Thursday. It looks like I'm about halfway through the final case, but this is Ace Attorney, so I could be 30 minutes or six hours from the end, who knows? The important thing is I'm in my happy place once again screaming "Objection!" at attractive prosecutors, and what more could I ask for?

There you have it. Our weekend plans are sorted. What about you? What are you playing this weekend?