What are you playing this weekend?

It's the weekend, finally, and we're ready to kick back and play some games. What about you?

This weekend we're getting our MMO on, playing virtual basketball, dodging adorable bad guys while feeding a blue monster, and jumping into a tactical shooter. Some of us are actually getting outside this weekend (me!) and won't be playing any games.

Here's what we're up to:

World of Warcraft - Cataclysm Classic

Connor Makar, Staff Writer - World of Warcraft Classic

This weekend I'll be playing World of Warcraft Classic again on hardcore servers. Something about Blizzcon just got me back in the mood for it, and while retail WoW is still garbo, Classic still has its hooks in me.

I'm also planning on baking some fresh bread this weekend. Not a video game, but fun nonetheless!

Poinpy is a vertical climber from the creator of Downwell.

James Billcliffe, Guides Editor - Poinpy

I'm currently digging through the mobile games you get as part of your Netflix subscription for something for the site next week, and woof there's some great stuff on there.

The full version of Dead Cells, including the Castlevania DLC is probably the biggest highlight - alongside the likes of Spiritfarer, Into the Breach and Kentucky Route Zero, of course - but a more traditional mobile game that's really caught my attention is Poinpy.

It's from Moppin, otherwise known as Ojiro Fumoto, who developed the brilliant indie platformer, Downwell. Where Downwell saw you... jumping down a well, Poinpy is a clever reversal of the formula where you endlessly climb upwards, squishing fruit juice to appease the creature chasing you skyward.

With a Bubble Bobble aesthetic, moreish gameplay and good vibes, it's just the best kind of mobile game - plus the Netflix connection means no ads or microtransactions.

Counter-Strike 2 launch trailer

Kelsey Raynor, Guides Writer - Counter-Strike 2

This weekend, I've a few things planned. Tonight, I'm going to enjoy some Korean BBQ with friends and probably play Counter-Strike 2 until stupid o'clock. It's my first time having KBBQ, and I'm a huge foodie, so I'm very excited (and already salivating at the thought of it.)

As for the rest of the weekend, I'm going to stay inside where it's warm and dry, and probably play some Spirittea. This Studio Ghibli-inspired sim looks super cosy, and ideal to wind down with this weekend. I'll no doubt be squeezing in CS2 matches and Super Mario Bros. Wonder levels throughout the weekend, though!

NBA 2K24 | Official MyTEAM Trailer

Mark Warren, Senior Staff Writer - NBA 2K24

Having been on a bit of a new release gauntlet for the past week, I’m planning on dovetailing delving a bit more deeply into both of the titles that have comprised the majority of my gaming life since I last contributed to one of these with some good old NBA 2K24.

You can read my thoughts on Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name and EA Sports WRC here and here, respectively. Suffice it to say, they both delivered pretty much exactly what I was hoping for from them. So, I can’t wait to keep plugging away.

In terms of 2K, I’m going to be picking back up an MyNBA Eras save that’s so far seen me form a bit of a late 80s dynasty with a Karl Malone and Dominique Wilkins-led Seattle SuperSonics team. We even managed to beat a Chicago Bulls squad featuring both a certain Mr Jordan and Magic Johnson during our last finals appearance, so who knows what awaits as the 1990s really get going.

Image credit: FOX

That's us for the week. What about you? What are you playing?