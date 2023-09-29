What are you playing this weekend?

It's time to get your weekend face on because it's here, folks.

The Autumn Equinox is behind us, which means fall is upon us. It's a great time of year. The weather is becoming bearable, the leaves are changing, Halloween is coming up, and there are still plenty of games coming out this season and through the end of the year to keep all of us occupied.

To kick off the season, we are flying amongst the stars, trying out a new version of an old pal, and experiencing a bit of horror.

Connor Makar, Staff Writer - Classic WoW, Counter-Strike 2

This week I'll be playing loads of Counter-Strike 2, and loads of WoW Classic Hardcore. Also, there are a million other games I'd like to at least touch, including Cyberpunk 2077 and a variety of sick indie games that have sadly flown under my radar since this wild part of the year started.

I'm still awful at Counter-Strike, and WoW is still giving me hella anxiety (in a good way).

James Billcliffe, Guides Editor - Starfield

Gah, Starfield is just not that good, is it? As someone who loves Oblivion more than clean air to breathe, this is desperately disappointing news.

When I say it's not that good, I mean, like, it's definitely a 4/5 and not a 7/5 as I hoped with all my heart it would be. Really, it's just plagued by the same creative regression as Fallout 4, and that started - blasphemy, I know - with Skyrim. The whimsy and exploration have just been replaced by a solid, if pedestrian, shooter gameplay loop, like getting all the flavour cooked out of a well-done steak.

I'm still dutifully wandering my way around the galaxy. There are loads of great locations to visit, even if most of the quests are too grounded to go anywhere fun. Starfield is still a great game to get lost in, even if it's not one of the all-time greats.

Kelsey Raynor, Guides Writer - SCP: Secret Laboratory

This weekend, I'll mainly be sat in front of my Xbox playing a game that I can't yet talk about, but I do have some equally boring plans aside from that!

Some of my friends want to play SCP: Secret Laboratory this weekend, which is essentially a multiplayer horror game featuring a group of people put up against some very unique and disturbing monsters, aliens, and other entities. That's as simple as I can put it. As far as gameplay goes, it doesn't look great, but it's a free game, and any horror title with proximity chat is bound to be a good laugh.

Other than that, I'm going to treat myself to some pizza, hopefully, fit in a horror movie or two, seeing as we're approaching October, and of course, sleep!

That's us for the week. What are you up to this weekend? Do you have any big plans, or are you planning on staying in and playing games? Let us know!