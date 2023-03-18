What are you playing this weekend?

This is an interesting weekend for folks, especially if they like Diablo.

Those with keys can jump into the Diablo 4 Early Access beta this weekend - if they can get in: the queues are mighty long. But Blizzard is working to remedy that, so hopefully, more people will be able to get into Sanctuary soon. Until then, some of us will have to be patient.

Diablo 4 - Early Access Beta Trailer

Connor Makar, Staff Writer - Diablo 4 Beta

This weekend is all about the Diablo 4 beta throughout Friday and Saturday. I can't wait to dive in and swim around in all the horror and gruesome action.

I'm headed to GDC in San Franciso on Sunday, so I'll be on a plane for 11 hours. That's sure to be really fun; however, on the bright side, expect some cool articles starting next week.

Gran Turismo 7 - Feb Update - PS5 & PS VR2 Games

James Billcliffe, Guides Editor - Gran Turismo 7

I went to see the World Rally Championship last month, so, because I am as impressionable as a three-year-old, I like cars now.

Gran Turismo 7 is the first console game (not on Steam Deck) I've paid money for in over a year, so this weekend, I will continue getting my money's worth of racing action.

It's a weird game so far. The presentation is bizarrely twee for a sport that's usually played as being as Xtr3me as possible; however, once you finally push through the snoozefest of early pushover races and lounge jazz, it's a top-notch accessible sim with a great selection of cars and tracks.

Resident Evil 4 Remake - Third Trailer

Kelsey Raynor, Guides Writer - Resident Evil 4 Remake

The cat is out of the bag that I have been playing Resident Evil 4 Remake, and given I wrote a 5/5 review on it, I'm going to be spending my weekend with New Game Plus. My plan is to put Leon's knife through the wringer and see how far I can get using that and grenades only. Watch this space!

Aside from that, I've unfortunately found myself getting into the Valorant Champions Tour again, which kicked things off recently. As a result, I booted up Valorant again for the first time in months and have played it on most days since. It's just that time of year again! As long as I can steer clear of buying any cosmetics, it's fine. It's a shame the new bundle looks just so appealing, though.

Diablo 4 Intro In-Game Cinematic

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson, News Editor - Diablo 4 Beta

This weekend, I plan to jump into the Diablo 4 Early Access beta - if I can get into the game due to queue times. Last night was a bit brutal. I waited about an hour to get in, only to get kicked about 10 minutes into it, which frustrated me to no end. However, it is a beta, and we all know how things go when everyone, their grandmother, and the neighbor's dog wants in on a tester. Especially if the beta is for a popular franchise or a highly anticipated title. Diablo 4 is both. So, I do not fault Blizzard for anything. I will get back in line when I log off here for the day. Hopefully, I will get a taste of it before the doors of Sanctuary are flung wide next weekend for the open beta.

Other than Diablo 4, I am considering playing Valheim. I recently purchased it through the Steam Spring Sale, as I have wanted to try it since it released through Early Access. I like the sort of game it is, the setting interests me, and I want to see what all the fuss is about.

I also playing Pokemon Go, as today is Community Day, starring Slowpoke. Things are a bit different today when evolving Galarian Slowpoke into Galarian Slowbro. Usually, in order to evolve the critter, you need to catch 30 Poison-type Pokemon with Galarian Slowpoke as your buddy. But for today only, until 10pm tonight, you will instead need to catch 30 Psychic-types while adventuring with Galarian Slowpoke. Wish me luck catching that many psychics while sitting around the house waiting to get into Diablo 4. I suppose I could leave the house at some point. We'll see what happens.

So, that's us this weekend. What about you? Are you jumping into the beta this weekend? If not, what are you playing instead?