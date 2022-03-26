What are you playing this weekend?

Like The Kings said in their famous song: nothing matters but the weekend.

And thank Glob it's finally here.

While a few of us are too busy to play games this weekend - a couple are on vacation, one of us is swamped with commitments - the majority of us here at VG247 plan on kicking back and basking in the glory that are videogames.

Here's what some of us are up to this weekend.

Connor Makar, Staff Writer - Call of Duty: Warzone

This weekend, I'm planning on spending a lot of time on the new Rebirth Island in Warzone.

This map was already pretty great, and it's looking like the tweaks and additions have made it even better somehow. Also, it's a great time to level up some guns, so I'll slap on some random LMG and grind some XP out. Wish me luck!

James Billcliffe, Guides Editor - Paradise Killer

Game Pass straight dishing out the bangers once again.

I'm a big fan of Danganronpa - I even single-handedly managed to get it onto the VG247 games of the decade list - so I've been wanting to try Paradise Killer for ages.

It's a quirky detective-sim inspired by off-the-wall Japanese games but made by a British studio, and is filled with all the instantly iconic characters, city pop bops, and esoteric exploration you'd expect from the genre.

I wish it would hold my dumb-dumb hand a little bit more sometimes - the graphical style can make navigation and picking out points of interest... difficult - but it's an intriguing mystery that will definitely have me hooked 'til the end.

Kelsey Raynor, Guides Writer - Undertale, Kirby and the Forgotten Land

It's been a long month of Elden Ring, to say the least, but I finally became Elden Lord and have been freed. I have every intention of returning to Elden Ring for New Game+, but I'll bask in my freedom for a little while longer first.

I started playing Undertale earlier this week, and I'm super mad at myself for not playing it much sooner. It's somehow got a very special place in my heart already and has made my evenings feel a tad more wholesome.

I'll be finishing that off, and blasting my way through as much Kirby and the Forgotten Land as I can. So, all in all, it's going to be a pretty laid-back weekend compared to the past three, where I've done very little besides pull my hair out over Elden Ring boss fights.

Tom Orry, Editor-in-Chief – Hitman 3

Hitman 3 popped up as a Microsoft Reward Points challenge, so I hopped on for the first time despite wanting to give the game a try ever since release. It’s fair to say things didn’t go well.

Even on the opening level, which starts wonderfully with Agent 47 on the outside of a skyscraper, hundreds of feet off the ground, I found my assassin skills to be a little rough. Blunt. Having entered the building and walked around anonymously for about five minutes, I grew impatient. “Garot” appeared on the screen as I wandered a bit too close to an NPC. An idea appeared in my mind.

What if I just played the surprise card, garroted the target right there at the bar, and then legged it? What, as it turns out, is an army of bodyguards descending on me in seconds, my body resembling a colander. I turned it off and am yet to return.