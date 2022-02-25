What are you playing this weekend?

The weekend is here, and it's kind of a big one because Elden Ring is out.

We assume many of you will be playing it this weekend, and while we'll be playing other things too, we're also going to be wandering around the Lands Between on our trusty steed.

Other than Elden Ring, some of us will be exploring a futuristic city, venturing into the Throne World zone, and trying to decide between Silver and Gold.

Here's what we're playing this weekend.

Connor Makar, Staff Writer - Destiny 2, Lost Ark

This week, I'll be deep into Destiny 2 trying to find everything hidden away with the new Throne World zone. On top of that, there's a whole bunch of new activities to take part in and a higher light level cap to aim for. As such, that's pretty much all I have going on.

That being said, Lost Ark dailies and weeklies need doing. I'll be jumping back into that game in the weekend to continue my journey to tier 3 content. Will I make it soon? Or will I get distracted hunting for Mokoko seeds? Only time will tell!

James Billcliffe, Guides Editor - Cyberpunk 2077

What's this? Unpopular thing is good actually?

While everyone else is digging into what is probably the GOTY 2022, I'll be stewing in a game I've already played 4 times - just this time it's on an Xbox Series S.

In my defence, Cyberpunk 2077 has pretty much always actually worked for me, and given the launch (and 18 months after launch) woes, I'm surprised at how well things are going on console.

So it looks like I'm gonna play through all the same quests again - hopefully Night City is still Night City, and Keanu is still breath-taking.

Stephany Nunneley, News Editor - Pokemon Go

I am not playing Elden Ring this weekend because I'm waiting on additional patches to be released for PC before diving into it. Plus, I will be too busy playing Pokemon Go.

This weekend is the GO Tour: Johto and Saturday is going to be a busy day. It all kicks off at 9am and runs until 9pm local, and to be honest, I don't know if hang that long or not. I have the stamina of an 80 year old woman anymore.

With the event, you will need to choose between either the Gold Version or the Silver Version of the Johto Pokemon, and I will be choosing Gold - mainly because I need more Chikorita and Mantine candy. There will some catch quests for each version, and to acquire each Pokemon you will need to trade with other players. Luckily, my mother and step-dad are obsessed with the game, so they will be tagging along with me on Saturday and we can do some trading.

Plus, there will be Apex versions of Shadow Ho-Oh and Lugia and I really want to add them to my collection alongside the cats Raikou, Entei and Suicune which will be appearing in five-star raids. Wish me luck catching them all!

Tom Orry, Editor-in-Chief - Elden Ring's main menu and agreement screens

I'll play Elden Ring, I thought to myself. A game I paid actual money for rather than getting it free like all the other freeloading games journalists (I joke, of course - the most recent game I purchased prior to Elden Ring was Resident Evil 7! Press get given games as it's needed for the job). I didn't play Elden Ring.

What I did was finally figure out how to navigate the agreement screens and menu (you must use the d-pad, not the left analogue stick like every other game in modern history allows you to use), then get told I'd failed a network test. Well, that's it. I'm done. Another FromSoftware game goes down the toilet, this time before I've even played it.

So, that's about it. What about you? Did you pick up Elden Ring? If not, do you plan on picking it up over the weekend? We'd love to know.