What are you playing this weekend?

I dunno what the weather is like in your neck of the woods, but it sure is cold and snowy here in my portion of the US. Heck, it even got so cold in some places in Florida this week that iguanas were dropping out of the trees. Poor things.

While not as cold here as it is in, oh say Boston, it's still very chilly. Thankfully, when the remnants of the nor’easter storm hit here, it didn't deliver inches of ice as was predicted. Ice can be very troublesome.

Still, we were prepared for the worst. The intended and I stocked up on gas for the generator and kerosene for the portable heater in case the power went out, we gassed up the vehicles, went to the grocery, the liquor store (we were out of wine!) and I made a huge pot of white chili. Do you know what else I did? I pre-ordered Dying Light 2 through Steam so I would be ready to dive in come Friday evening. The Xbox One copy of the game is supposedly out for delivery right now, so the man of the house will have his copy soon.

So, that's what I am up to this weekend. Eating spicy, white chili and playing Dying Light 2. Here's what other members of the VG247 crew are getting into over the weekend.

Connor Makar, Staff Writer - Path of Exile

This weekend I'll be playing loads of Path of Exile. There's a new season of content out for it and I've been getting an itch to play this kind of game for a while now. I have absolutely no idea what I'm doing, but it'll be a fun adventure to figure it all out.

I'll also be doing my usual, hopping into Warzone, Apex Legends, GTA Online, and the full live service gambit. Busy weekend as always!

James Billcliffe, Guides Editor - Persona 5

In a weekend where I pledged to take a break from playing too many 100-hour RPGs all at once, I resurrected the worst offender from the graveyard: Persona 5.

With an 80 save file that I've been nursing since the OG release of the game, I'm still none the wiser to when it will finally end, or if the runtime will outlive me like a pet tortoise.

I'm not sure whether this is a nuclear take or quietly what everyone thinks, but it's incredible how the Persona series manages to be so iconic and genuinely one of my favourites when the battles and personas in general suck so, so much.

With that said, bombing about Tokyo with your friends as constant bangers come on the soundtrack is still as brilliant as ever, and one day - one day - I will finally see the credits roll (even if it decides to give me a terrible ending for my trouble).

Sherif Saed, Staff Writer - Dying Light 2

I have been playing Dying Light 2 for a week now. A bunch of us here at VG247 are contributing to coverage. You might have already seen our review, the ever-expanding guide and some essential tips. In case it’s not clear from all of our coverage so far; Dying Light 2 is super fun to play. It may have oversold its narrative ambitions, but its gameplay, combat, risky and rewarding night time mechanic, movement and parkour all make up for it.

I’ve had a solid time with it so far, but due to limitations of our review build, we could not play it in co-op pre-release. With the game now out for everyone, I want to try out co-op for the first time to see just how much more fun it could be. A couple of my Back 4 Blood friends are getting it, and I’m guessing some of those skills can transfer. I also want to grind out a bit to unlock some of the more advanced skills, because as much fun as the dropkick has been, it can get old.

Tom Orry, Editor-in-Chief - Mirror's Edge Catalyst

I've been on an Xbox reward points mission this week, with some new challenges popping up. One was to do a certain amount of wall running in Mirror's Edge Catalyst, so I popped it on (via cloud streaming on Game Pass) and gave it a whirl.

I was a big fan of the original Mirror's Edge, but never got around to playing this sequel, and I probably should have. Once I'd unlocked the reward I carried on playing and was having a great time. Even via streaming it looked great, so I downloaded it in the hope that I find time to give it a proper go on the Xbox Series X in the near future.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

What game do you plan on playing this weekend? Hopefully, you live someplace warm, but if not, just stay inside like the rest of us. Grab a blanket, a hot beverage, a sticky snack, and fire that game up.