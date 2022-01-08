What are you playing this weekend?

The holidays are over, and while we all delved into the virtual world plenty of times over the break, playing games is a way of life for us here at VG247, so we are firing up our PCs and consoles to go back into the virtual world and live out our fantasies.

This weekend, we are enjoying one of the best space operas out there, playing word games, prepping for a major release, and trying to catch them all.

Here is what we are up to this weekend.

Connor Makar, Staff Writer - King of Fighters 13, Dark Souls 3

This weekend I'll be jumping into King of Fighters 13 in an attempt to figure out some characters ahead of the release of King of Fighters 15 in February. I know, I know, it's not a perfect way to prep and I'll be hurting myself long-term, but I need a way of getting back into the swing of things. It also helps that KOF 13 is brilliant.

Also, I'm planning on going back through Dark Souls 3 this weekend to get ahead of the launch of Elden Ring. Here's hoping I've still got my mojo!

Dom Peppiatt, Features Editor - Monster Hunter Rise, Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Earlier this week, I wrote about the impossible-to-resist allure of Monster Hunter Rise on PC; the idea of roughing up an Arzuros with my mates in glorious 4K and with uncapped FPS is just too tempting to pass up. Charging into battle with my Rathalos armour, my big Magnamalo sword, and my dog dressed as Tails from Sonic the Hedgehog (for some reason) is everything I want from big, dumb video games. The fact I can soon enjoy that without causing myself neck and eye damage from squinting at my Switch in the dark is even better. For now, though, I will continue to hurt my spine and retinas as I re-learn the muscle memory I need for Rise’s PC release next week.

To give my body a break from hunching over the handheld, I’ll be jumping into Mass Effect: Legendary Edition on the Series X: I was a huge fan of Mass Effect back in the day (and the first piece of work I ever published was about the series, some 13 years ago!) but I’ve not had the chance – or the cash – to commit to the Legendary Edition yet. Enter Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, a ton of snacks, and my incessant desire to get real close to that romantic, Fishboy heartthrob, Thane, all over again.

James Billcliffe, Guides Editor - Mass Effect Legendary Edition (Mass Effect 2)

The Game Pass collection of GOATs continues to grow, and despite Mass Effect 2 being one of my favourites, I've never exhaustively played all of the DLC.

Imagine my excitement then when I realised this morning that the Legendary Edition not only includes the nostalgic pre-order bonuses that I played through the games with originally, but all of the post-launch DLC that I couldn't afford at the time too.

I'm not going to kid myself that I'll actually stick it out through all three games, but the draw of those never-before-seen (at least to me) extras is huge.

Stephany Nunneley, News Editor - Pokemon Go

Niantic has launched the second part of its Season of Heritage questline, Mountains of Power, and I am going to be working on that questline this weekend. The first part shouldn’t be too bad, as all you have to do is catch five Pokemon (which I have already done), hatch an egg, and earn two candy walking with your buddy. The last part will be a bit of a grind considering I have Umbreon as my buddy and you have to walk 5km to earn one candy. Looks like I will need to switch her out for another, at least for a while. I need to make Feebas my buddy anyway because I am wanting to evolve the weird-looking fish into the gorgeous Milotic. But Feebas is also 5km, so maybe I should pick Emolga or another 1km Pokemon to walk.

Speaking of quests, I am behind on the A Ripple in Time quest, but I am almost finished with it, and then there’s A Thousand Year Slumber where I have to catch three Whismur (who hasn’t been around in a while) and evolve a Feebas. That is part 2 of a 7 part quest line which is driving me batty. Don’t even get me started on Let’s Go Metan. I will probably NEVER get that damn quest finished.

I also still haven’t finished the Season of Heritage XP challenge. I am on 11/15 and it’s getting a bit old, honestly. My mother has already finished both parts of that quest and has pretty much earned her Goomy hat by accumulating 240,000 XP. I am beginning to wonder if she does anything else other than play Pokemon Go.

Tom Orry, Editor-in-Chief - Wordle

Look, I haven't had much time to play games for a while, so Wordle is where it's at for the time being. I get up, get my son's breakfast ready, and then I do the Wordle of the day while he's eating and before I walk him to school. It fits my life perfectly.

Anyway, Wordle is a simple word-guessing game in which you must figure out what the mystery five-letter word is, using the game's pointers (you're told if a letter you've guessed is in the word, in the right position, or not in the word) to do so within six guesses.

The game has become a bit of a social darling thanks to its neat sharing functionality, and there is a great personal shame when you don't guess the word correctly and announce to the world how terrible you are. I like it. No doubt the time will come when I forget to Wordle, but that time seems a way off yet.

So, what are your plans this weekend? Are you gamed out from your holiday break, or is there no such thing as being tired of playing games for you? Did you pick up anything on sale over the holidays that you are still immersed in, or is there something new you are looking forward to? Let us know!