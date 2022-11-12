What are you playing this weekend?

We're back! Have you missed us? We sure missed you.

After being away for a couple of weeks, we return to share with you what games we've been playing and what we plan on getting into over the weekend.

For the next couple of days, we're leaving modern war behind to participate in a different sort of war, live vicariously through our avatars and try our best to keep the occupants of our village alive and thriving.

Here's what we're up to.

Modern Warfare 2's campaign takes inspiration from Naughty Dog

Connor Makar, Staff Writer - Modern Warfare 2, Dawn of War

This weekend, I'll be wrapping up (for now) my weapon grind in Modern Warfare 2. It's been a real struggle to get it all done, but with all the attachments finally unlocked, I can rest until Warzone 2.0 comes out, and I'll have to level up four more. Such is live service and the endless march toward unlockables. The game is alright. I'm getting a bit tired of it now, but what can you expect when you're treating it kind of like a second job rather than a fun multiplayer experience? Warzone 2.0 can't come soon enough.

I may also boot up Warhammer 40K: Dawn of War again. I don't know why! Now and again I get a hankering for some Warhammer stuff, I get tempted over. Maybe it's Darktide coming out soon, maybe it's my thirst for Space Marine 2. I'm clueless, but I know I'm excited about it. I'll play Tau this time around, as always.

The Sims 4 - Tiny Living Official Trailer

Kelsey Raynor, Guides Writer - The Sims 4

After briefly revisiting The Urbz following its 18th birthday earlier this week, I have a bit of an itch to scratch.

While frankly I can't be arsed to boot up The Urbz again and play through it in all of its wacky glory, I think I'm going to spend a little time with The Sims 4. I spent countless hours a while back modding it, and then never actually did anything with my mods.

That said, I'm gonna mess around with the Tiny Living expansion pack to build some pint-sized homes, and then let my sims and my mods go wild. What could go wrong?

Land of the Vikings - Now in Early Access

Stephay Nunneley-Jackson, News Editor - Land of the Vikings, Pokemon Go

This weekend, my main goal is to finally put away wedding gifts, send out thank you cards, and try to figure out why the hell my PC won't turn on, yet the motherboard light remains a constant orange. If my RAM has happened to kick the bucket, I will soon follow. Hopefully, my power supply is just going bad, but I am going to start by cleaning the thing, and pulling out and replugging the RAM. Wish me luck.

As far as games go, this weekend I plan on playing the city-builder survival sim Land of the Vikings - if I can get my PC going. Recently launched through Steam Early Access, the developers, Laps Games, describe the game as Frostpunk with Vikings. But, as I said earlier this week, the game really has a Banished vibe to it, which I totally dig.

I've never played an Early Access title before, but I thought I would give this one a go after watching the latest trailer for it. To be honest, I am actually quite excited to get my hands on it. I will let you know what I think of it within the next week or so - if I can get my PC running. The game calls for Windows 10 and the laptop is a Windows 8.1 machine.

I also plan on firing up Pokemon Go at some point for Community Day. The Pokemon of the day is Teddiursa, and the event runs from 2-5pm local time - which is right in the middle of my work day (thanks for nothing, Niantic). I will have to drop an incense and see if any pop up near my house. I am unable to go out to catch any until around 4pm, and by then, I probably won't be able to complete the main quest. We'll see, I suppose.

So that's us this weekend. What about you? What are you getting into and do you plan on playing any games? Let us know!