What are you playing this weekend?

The weekend is here. Throw off the yoke, and do something to relieve your stress.

Fall is here, and the air is crisp, the leaves are changing color, and Halloween is just around the corner. While the weather may be more pleasant, you may just want to open the windows and enjoy the breeze while you play a few games.

That's what we will be doing anyway, and here's what we're getting into this weekend.

Street Fighter 6 - Closed Beta Test Announce Trailer

Connor Makar, Staff Writer - Street Fighter 6, WoW: Classic

This weekend I'm playing two things: the Street Fighter 6 closed beta (I'm so hyped, you don't even know), and more Wow Classic.

Raids are out and I'm getting some mates together to take 'em on, while Street Fighter 6 is probably gonna be stuck on my PS5 all weekend.

Will I actually go outside over the next two days? Probably not. Well, maybe for snacks.

Overwatch 2 Launch Trailer

Dom Peppiatt, Features Editor - Overwatch 2, Hardspace: Shipbreaker

I may have spent half my professional life complaining about Overwatch 2 this week, but that doesn’t mean I can’t enjoy a good game or two (when I can finally get in). The game is as good as it ever was, it just has some stripped back UI and features tainting the whole thing slightly. There’s still nothing better than that gorgeous little byte of sound you get when you land a headshot, though, or seeing your allied Orisa total some idiot Roadhog when you’re powering her up with Mercy’s buffing beam.

Then, when the adrenaline gets too much and I need some time to drift around lazily in space, cutting apart massive slabs of aluminum, I’ll head back into Hardspace: Shipbreaker. The absolutely stunning (and Game Pass inhabiting) puzzler-cum-anti-capitalist-parable is a hypnotically compelling experience – and the most surprising ‘just one more go’ game I’ve played all year. The only thing that makes me put down my grav thether and cutting tool is the distress I feel when my poor, rented body suffers one violent decompression too many and catapults into the inky dark blackness of space. So, then, back to Overwatch.

Who knew that zipping around the map as a gorgeous German medic would be what I needed to decompress from all that… decompression.

Valorant's New Map Pearl | Gameplay and First Impressions

Kelsey Raynor, Guides Writer - Valorant

I've a rather hectic weekend ahead of me that involves far too much going outside for my liking, but I do have some plans for my downtime.

While trying to play Overwatch 2 and proceeding to be disconnected far too regularly to be able to actually enjoy myself, I ended up jumping into Valorant again just yesterday (after a three month break) to curb my frustration.

Needless to say, I've missed playing Valorant, and I've missed playing as Viper even more. So, I'll probably try to fit in a few Valorant matches this weekend. That said, Overwatch 2 servers seem to be a tad better now, so here's to hoping I get to jump into a few more games of that this weekend, too.

So, what are you doing this weekend? Are you doing something other than playing games, or staying inside to fire up the ole console or PC? Either way, let us know.