What are you playing this weekend?

We're coming up on a very busy week, so we are relaxing this weekend with some games, and maybe a bit of wine, ahead of the coming deluge.

You see, next week there are three interesting games-related showcases on the calendar.

Sunday, during the Pokemon World Championships, there will be all sorts of Pokemon news dropped, even a tidbit on Scarlet and Violet. On Tuesday, there's the Destiny 2 Showcase with all sorts of information on the next expansion in the Light and Darkness saga: Lightfall. And of course, there's the big one: gamescom Opening Night Live on Wednesday, August 24.

To prepare for the upcoming rush of news, trailers, and the like, we're going to tune out everything and escape by playing some fighting games, overly long RPGs, and getting our Pokemon on.

Here's what we're up to:

Connor Makar, Staff Writer - Fighting Games

This weekend, I'm at VSFighting in Birmingham. I am on the train as we speak.

I'll be playing some DNF Duel, Street Fighter 6, and MultiVersus if there are any casual setups around. Going to events like this is one of the big reasons I got into games in the first place, so I'm eager to get there ASAP.

James Billcliffe, Guides Editor - 100 hour RPGs

At the back of every gamer's mind lies a beast so terrible, so all-encompassingly evil, that it gnaws on the psyche of even the coolest customer: the backlog.

Sitting in my backlog - representing an expenditure far too depressing to calculate - are tons and tons of huge, awesome RPGs that I really, really want to play, or finally finish playing, but there's just not enough time.

Nothing is jumping out at me to play this weekend, that isn't embargoed at least, so I'll probably try and dig into one of the many games I'm halfway through, but yet to finish: Death Stranding, Persona 5, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Danganronpa V3, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, the list goes on and on and on and on and on and on.

Kelsey Raynor, Guides Writer - Lots o' Pokemon

It's Pokemon World Championships right now, so it'd be wrong to not spend my weekend of watching Twitch streams simultaneously playing Pokemon.

I've been playing a lot of TCG Online lately, but I think it's about time I dip my toes back into Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, or maybe Arceus.

We'll see, but either way, it's hopefully going to be a cosy weekend lounging around with my fave 'mons.'

Stephany Nunneley, News Editor - Cult of the Lamb or Farthest Frontier

I have been so busy with wedding stuff I have not had the time nor inclination to play much of anything. So this weekend, I have decided that between filling out invitations and drinking large quantities of Moscato, I'll load something up.

At the moment, I am trying to decide between acquiring Cult of the Lab or Farthest Frontier.

The idea of forming a cult and building a group of woodland Followers who will spread my Word is very appealing. Then again, playing a game that’s being called the next Banished also seems like a plan. I LOVE Banished. That said, Farthest Frontier may indeed win out over Cult of the Lamb. Plus, it has a super nice soundtrack.

I'll let you know which one I decided to pick up next week.

So, that's us. What are you playing this weekend?