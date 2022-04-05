Automaton Best meta loadout for Warzone Pacific

Automaton Best meta loadout for Warzone PacificLooking to take your Automaton to the next level? Here's our meta loadout that pushes it to the top
The Automaton has remained an excellent assault rifle option ever since Warzone Pacific released. While it does require a bit of tweaking with specific attachments, when built up correctly in the ideal loadout it can outperform the vast majority of weapons present in the game right now.
To assist in bringing your own Automaton up to snuff, we’ve got this quick Automaton best meta loadout so you can make the most out of this particular gun. Not only that, we’ve included our pick for secondary weapons, perks, and equipment.
Best Warzone Automaton Loadout
- Best Automaton Attachments
- Best Automaton secondary weapon
- Best Automaton perks, tactical, and lethal equipment
Best Automaton Attachments
The aim of this loadout is to have the Automaton optimised for mid-long range firefights. As such, we’ve picked out attachments that boost recoil control and reduce damage falloff. Through a bit of a balancing act, you get an easy to handle gun that can melt through other players at a whim.
Our build is as follows:
- Muzzle:MX Silencer
- Barrel:ZAC 600mm BFA
- Optic:G16 2.5x
- Stock:Anastasia Padded
- Underbarrel:M1941 Hand Stop
- Magazine:6.5mm Sakura 75 Round Drums
- Magazine:Lengthened
- Rear Grip:Polymer Grip
- Perk 1:Tight Grip
- Perk 2:Fully Loaded
Best Automaton secondary weapon
Now we’ve got a long ranged fully automatic weapon, let’s mix it up with an ultra close range secondary gun that’s good when you’re pushing a building and wiping out a squad with their plates broken. For this, we’re taking the Double Barrel Shotgun!
Our recommended Double Barrel Shotgun attachments are as follows:
- Muzzle: M97 Full Choke
- Barrel: Wilkie Huntsman
- Optic: G16 2.5x
- Stock: Removed Stock
- Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal
- Magazine: 16 Gauge
- Ammunition: Incendiary
- Rear Grip: Fabric Gripe
- Perk: Akimbo
- Perk 2: Quick
Best Automaton perks, tactical, and lethal equipment
Now we’ve got our Automaton sorted and our shotgun prepped to go, all we need to sort out are perks and equipment. Listed below are the perks we recommend for this particular loadout.
- Perk 1: Double Time
- Perk 2: Overkill
- Perk 3: Combat Scout
When it comes to tactical and lethal equipment, what you pick is ultimately up to your own preference. That being said, throwing knives and health stims are our picks for this loadout. Throwing knives are brilliant at quickly finishing off downed enemies, while health stims are all around excellent. They let you stay in the gas longer, rush into buildings quicker, and dash between firefights in a flash.