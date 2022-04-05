Automaton Best meta loadout for Warzone Pacific

The Automaton has remained an excellent assault rifle option ever since Warzone Pacific released. While it does require a bit of tweaking with specific attachments, when built up correctly in the ideal loadout it can outperform the vast majority of weapons present in the game right now.

To assist in bringing your own Automaton up to snuff, we’ve got this quick Automaton best meta loadout so you can make the most out of this particular gun. Not only that, we’ve included our pick for secondary weapons, perks, and equipment.

Best Warzone Automaton Loadout

Best Automaton Attachments

The aim of this loadout is to have the Automaton optimised for mid-long range firefights. As such, we’ve picked out attachments that boost recoil control and reduce damage falloff. Through a bit of a balancing act, you get an easy to handle gun that can melt through other players at a whim.

Our build is as follows:

Muzzle: MX Silencer

Barrel: ZAC 600mm BFA

Optic: G16 2.5x

Stock: Anastasia Padded

Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

Magazine: 6.5mm Sakura 75 Round Drums

Magazine: Lengthened

Rear Grip: Polymer Grip

Perk 1: Tight Grip

Perk 2:Fully Loaded

Best Automaton secondary weapon

Now we’ve got a long ranged fully automatic weapon, let’s mix it up with an ultra close range secondary gun that’s good when you’re pushing a building and wiping out a squad with their plates broken. For this, we’re taking the Double Barrel Shotgun!

Our recommended Double Barrel Shotgun attachments are as follows:

Muzzle: M97 Full Choke

Barrel: Wilkie Huntsman

Optic: G16 2.5x

Stock: Removed Stock

Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal

Magazine: 16 Gauge

Ammunition: Incendiary

Rear Grip: Fabric Grip

Perk: Akimbo

Perk 2: Quick

Best Automaton perks, tactical, and lethal equipment

Now we’ve got our Automaton sorted and our shotgun prepped to go, all we need to sort out are perks and equipment. Listed below are the perks we recommend for this particular loadout.

Perk 1 : Double Time

: Double Time Perk 2 : Overkill

: Overkill Perk 3: Combat Scout

When it comes to tactical and lethal equipment, what you pick is ultimately up to your own preference. That being said, throwing knives and health stims are our picks for this loadout. Throwing knives are brilliant at quickly finishing off downed enemies, while health stims are all around excellent. They let you stay in the gas longer, rush into buildings quicker, and dash between firefights in a flash.