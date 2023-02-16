If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Warzone 2 Resurgence mode gets extra plates as the community forks out a platter of complaints

You should now have an easier time armouring up.

Connor Makar avatar
News by Connor Makar Staff Writer
Published on

With the launch of Ashika Island, Warzone 2 Season 2, and Resurgence players were lacking one thing: plates. The drop chance on armour plates was so low in fact, that Raven Software stepped in to ensure you’d be able to adequately protect yourself.

It was a good move, as the fast-paced playstyle is inherently part of the Resurgence game mode where fights are common and hectic. With lots of fights, you’re likely to lose your plates often, which obviously increases the demand for plates as you play.

Check out the launch trailer for Warzone 2 season 2 here!

A quick look at the Warzone Reddit will show numerous posts featuring players begging for more plates. One such post, written by user alexandremix, breaks down the problem like this: “There's no plates inside boxes. Only on the floor. After 1 minute all plates are gone. I see myself trying to find plates every time. When I kill opponents that don't have plates, they don't spawn one plate as it happened in Warzone 1.”

But thankfully, the response time to this issue was swift. Not even a day since the launch of Warzone 2 Season 2 and Ashika Island, a hotfix that had every dead player drop at least one plate when they die in addition to all the plates in their backpack. This should make it so players getting into loads of fights should get a steady stream of armour plates to keep them in the game.

What do you think of this change? Do you still think more changes are needed? Let us know below! For more Warzone 2 content, check out our articles on how shooting out a tire makes your car faster, as well as why Warzone 2 Season 2 is a harsh reminder that Call of Duty’s tech is wanted on Call of Duty.

