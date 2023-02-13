In Warzone 2, losing a tire makes your hatchback faster... and way more exciting

In Warzone 2, driving your hatchback with three tires isn’t as bad as you might think. Turns it out not only makes you faster, it lets you pull off some pretty rad manoeuvres.

Highlighted on Reddit by Netoxicky, we see first the difference in initial acceleration between a regular undamaged car and one with a back tire shot out. Surprisingly enough, you reach higher speeds with one less tire!

Where better to try this out yourself than the new Ashika Island map!

But it only gets wilder from there. With one less back tire, you’ll be able to pull off quick 360 degree turns while maintaining full speed. How this appears to be working is interesting — since you’re missing a back tire, your car isn’t able to shift the weight back to its centre. This means it stays on its side while turning, maintaining a comical two-wheel donut for as long as you can handle it.

https://www.reddit.com/r/CODWarzone/comments/110g8wv/psa_shooting_left_or_right_back_tire_will_give/

This is obviously not meant to happen. Losing a tire is meant to make handling your car difficult, not arguably better. It’s the sort of thing you’d expect to get hotfixed out of the game — but it would be a real shame if the development team did.

Hear me out. The best part of Warzone 2 right now are the wacky and hilarious encounters you run into. Be it somehow driving a truck underwater, or acting the taxi driver by driving other players around. It’s what gives the game character, and keeps players entertained when the balance or general gameplay is a tad lacking.

So drive reckless while you can! And if you see a car doing super-fast wheelies out in the battle royale, give them your support before you blow them to pieces.

For more Warzone 2 articles, we covered the recent speed bump the Activision Blizzard x Microsoft deal ran into with the UK CMA. It’s a must read for fans of the company and its games!