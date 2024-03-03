If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Vindictus: Defying Fate public pre-Alpha test arrives soon, offering a glimpse into Nexon's upcoming medieval fantasy adventure

Face towering adversaries in a dark odyssey teeming with mystery and danger.

Vindictus: Defying Fate
Image credit: Nexon
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson News Editor
Updated on

Nexon will host a public pre-alpha test for Vindictus: Defying Fate, the action RPG the company announced earlier this week.

Set in a fantasy world inspired by Celtic mythology, the game takes place in the same realm as Nexon’s 2010 MMORPG, Vindictus, expanding on its world and lore with immersive environments covering everything from dungeons to desolate landscapes, and it boasts plenty of fast-paced combat.

Cover image for YouTube videoVindictus: Defying Fate - Pre-Alpha Official Trailer #1
Vindictus: Defying Fate - step into the battlefield of destiny.

Featuring a large roster with distinct characters to choose from, including Vindictus series favorites Lann and Fiona, you will find each choice comes with unique abilities and combos, which will aid you against Fomorian creatures based on classic Irish mythology and the more challenging enemies that dwarf your size.

You can also have fun using the character customization tool and its various options to create a character that’s personal to you. There are options for appearance, weapons, and combat style, allowing you to choose the combat experience that suits your playstyle and personality. You will also find different outfits to help express your character's persona and specialty.

Nexon will host a public pre-alpha test for Vindictus: Defying Fate in the coming weeks, with more details, including its starting date, to be shared soon. To get involved, add the game to your wishlist on Steam before the pre-alpha test begins, and once the pre-alpha test is underway, the game will be available for download. You can share feedback on the game through the game’s official Discord server.

Vindictus: Defying Fate is slated for PC via Steam and on consoles at a date still to be determined.

