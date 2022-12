Video game release dates 2022: PC, Xbox Series X/S, PS5, Xbox One, PS4, and Switch

2022 is over, and what a year it has been. We all know by now that 2022 was the year of delays. So many games got pushed back, in fact, that we’d get the news on a weekly basis.

Thanks to a bit of a lack of big AAA releases, 2022 will be mostly be remembered as a quiet year that allowed us time to focus on many smaller games (and for being the year Elden Ring came out). That’s not to say it was completely devoid of major titles, however. The few of those that didn’t get pushed back kept us plenty entertained.

As you’ve come to expect, we’ve rounded up all the release dates we managed to track in the entirety of 2022 in this list. You’ll find PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch and a few mobile games here.

If you’re more interested in looking forward to the year(s) ahead, you’ll find the 2023 video game release dates list at the link here.



January 2022 video game release dates

January started things a little slow, but not quite as uneventful as in past years. Right off the bat, we got hit with several big releases we spent a lot of time with. Monster Hunter Rise, and God of War came to PC, Rainbow Six Extraction finally escapeed development hell - and, the day some said would never come: Windjammers 2 came out in January.

Monster Hunter Rise (PC) - January 12

The Anacrusis - Early Access (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - January 13

Rescue Party: Live (PC) - January 13

God of War (PC) - January 14

Nobody Saves the World (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - January 18/ April 14 [Switch/PS]

Rainbow Six Extraction (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Stadia) - January 20

Blackwind (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - January 20

WARNO - Steam Early Access (PC) - January 20

Aquamarine (PC) - January 20

Pupperazzi (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - January 20

Windjammers 2 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Stadia) - January 20

Strange Horticulture (PC) - January 21

Hidden Deep - Steam Early Access (PC) - January 24

Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem (PC) - January 25

Kapia (PC) - January 25

The Artful Escape (PS4, PS5, Switch) - January 25

Circuit Superstars (PS4) - January 27

Unforeseen Incidents (Switch) - January 27

Pokemon Legends Arceus (Switch) - January 28

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection (PS5) - January 28

February 2022 video game release dates

February has practically positioned itself as another October. The number of highly-anticipated, long-in-development games that came out is staggering. Elden Ring was the big one, of course, but let's not forget about Horizon: Forbidden West, Dying Light 2, Warhammer 3, Grid Legends, and the Destiny 2 Witch Queen expansion. February also saw the release of high-profile indies Sifu, and OlliOlli World. Oh, and the Steam Deck launched in February, too.

Life is Strange Remastered Collection (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Stadia) - February 1

Dying Light 2 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - February 4

Sifu (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch) - February 8 / November 8 [Switch]

OlliOlli World (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - February 8

Diplomacy is Not an Option - Steam Early Access (PC) - February 9

CrossfireX (Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - February 10

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue, Kingdom Hearts 3 + Re:mind (Switch [Cloud]) - February 10

Edge of Eternity (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - February 10

Kingdom of the Dead (PC) - February 10

Grapple Dog (PC, Switch) - February 10

PowerSlave Exhumed (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - February 10

Lost Ark (PC) - February 11

Not Tonight 2 (PC) - February 11

Die After Sunset - Steam Early Access (PC) - February 11

Infernax (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - February 14

Super Dungeon Maker - Steam Early Access (PC) - February 15

Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - February 15

The King of Fighters 15 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - February 17

Total War: Warhammer 3 (PC) - February 17

Fluffy Cubed (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - February 17

Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection (Switch) - February 17

Horizon: Forbidden West (PS4, PS5) - February 18

Thy Creature - Steam Early Access (PC) - February 19

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - February 22

Final Fantasy 6 Pixel Remaster (PC, iOS, Android) - February 23

Martha is Dead (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - February 24

Ghost on the Shore (PC) - February 24

Tormented Souls (PS4, Xbox One, Switch) - February 25/ April 14 [Switch]

Gibbon: Beyond The Trees (Apple Arcade) - February 25

Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream (PC, PS4, Switch) - February 25

Grid Legends (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - February 25

Elden Ring (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - February 25

Steam Deck launch - February 25

March 2022 video game release dates

March was actually quieter by comparison to February. Though not many heavy-hitters made it out, there was still plenty to keep us entertained. Highlights include Gran Turismo 7, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, Elex 2, PlatinumGames' Babylon’s Fall, The Team Ninja-developed Final Fantasy game, and Tunic's actual release after what seemed like a decade.

Shadow Warrior 3 (PC, PS4, Xbox One) - March 1

Conan Chop Chop (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) - March 1

Puzzle Quest 3 (PC, iOS, Android) - March 1

Elex 2 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - March 1

FAR: Changing Tides (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - March 1

Pants Quest (PC) - March 1

Instruments of Destruction - Steam Early Access (PC) - March 1

Rocco's Island: Ring to End the Pain (PC) - March 2

Zombie Rollerz: Pinball Heroes (PC, Switch) - March 2

35MM (PS4, Xbox One, Switch) - March 2

A Musical Story (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Android, iOS) - March 2

Babylon's Fall (PC, PS4, PS5) - March 3

Beholder 3 (PC) - March 3

Gran Turismo 7 (PS4, PS5) - March 4

Triangle Strategy (Switch, PC) - March 4 / October 13 [PC]

Survival Quiz City (PC) - March 4

What Lies in the Multiverse (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Switch) - March 4

Have a Nice Death - Steam Early Access (PC) - March 8

Core Keeper - Steam Early Access (PC) - March 8

Chocobo GP (Switch) - March 10

Submerged: Hidden Depths (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - March 10

Young Souls (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) - March 10

Aztech Forgotten Gods (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - March 10

WWE 2K22 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - March 11

Phantom Breaker: Omnia (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) - March 15

GTA 5 (PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - March 15

Lingo Legend (iOS) - March 15

Tunic (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - March 16

No Place Like Home (PC) - March 17

Battle Bands: Rock & Roll Deckbuilder - Steam Early Access (PC) - March 17

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax (PC, PS4, Switch) - March 17

Syberia: The World Before (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - March 18 / November 15 [consoles]

Who Pressed Mute on Uncle Marcus? (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, iOS, Android) - March 18

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - March 18

Rune Factory 5 (Switch) - March 22

Norco (PC, PS, Xbox) - March 24 / October 20 [consoles]

The Ascent (PS4, PS5) - March 24

Highrise City - Steam Early Access (PC) - March 24

A Memoir Blue (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - March 24

Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Switch) - March 25

Ghostwire: Tokyo (PC, PS5) - March 25

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - March 25

Nightmare Reaper (PC) - March 28

Ikai (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - March 29

Abermore (PC) - March 29

Crusader Kings 3 (PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - March 29

Death Stranding Director's Cut (PC) - March 30

Agent Intercept (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - March 30

Weird West (PC, PS4, Xbox One) - March 31

Coromon (PC, Switch) - March 31/ July 21 [Switch]

FixFox (PC) - March 31

Moss: Book 2 (PSVR, Quest 2) - March 31/July 21

Glitchhikers: The Spaces Between (PC) - March 31

Midnight Ghost Hunt - Steam Early Access (PC) - March 31

April 2022 video game release dates

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga was April's biggest release, though we did get a few different ports of existing games, too, such as the console release of Road 96, and the multiple Switch ports in the form of 13 Sentinels, The Force Unleashed, and Zombie Army 4.

Terrorbane (PC, Switch) - April 1

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - April 5

MLB The Show 22 (Switch) - April 5

Outbreak: Contagious Memories (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - April 6

Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) - April 7

Out There: Oceans of Time (PC) - April 7

House of the Dead: Remake (Switch, PC) - April 7/28

Chinatown Detective Agency (PC, Xbox One, Switch) - April 7

Forgive Me Father - official launch (PC) - April 7

Boreal Tenebrae (Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch) - April 8

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (Switch) - April 12

B.I.O.T.A. (PC) - April 12

Hearthstone: Voyage to the Sunken City (PC, iOS, Android) - April 12

Uragun - Steam Early Access (PC) - April 12

Astral Ascent - Steam Early Access (PC) - April 12

Sephonie (PC) - April 12

Lumencraft - Steam Early Access (PC) - April 13

Road 96 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - April 14

Crimesight (PC) - April 14

Sally Face (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - April 15

Winter Ember (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - April 19

Warstride Challenges - Steam Early Access (PC) - April 19

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed (Switch) - April 20

Ember Knights - Steam Early Access (PC) - April 20

Terraformers - Steam Early Access (PC) - April 21

Godlike Burger (PC) - April 21

Lila's Sky Ark (PC, Switch) - April 21

Trolley Problem, Inc. (PC) - April 21

Lumote: The Mastermote Chronicles (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) - April 21

MotoGP 22 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - April 21

The Serpent Rogue (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - April 26

Dune: Spice Wars - early access (PC) - April 26

King Arthur: Knight's Tale - official launch (PC) - April 26

Zombie Army 4: Dead War (Switch) - April 26

Holomento - Early Access (PC) - April 27

Unsouled (PC, Xbox One, Switch) - April 27

Kapital: Sparks of Revolution (PC) - April 28

Trigon: Space Story (PC) - April 28

Ultra Age (PC) - April 28

Rogue Legacy 2 (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - April 28

Nintendo Switch Sports (Switch) - April 29

Ravenous Devils (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - April 29

May 2022 video game release dates

May was also a little sparse when it came to big games, but there was a healthy slate of smaller releases we had fun with. Highlights include Sniper Elite 5, Trek to Yomi, Salt and Sacrifice, and Evil Dead: The Game.

Adios Amigos: Galactic Explorers (PS4, PS5) - May 3

Wildcat Gun Machine (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) - May 4

Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters (PC) - May 5

Line War (PC) - May 5

Citizen Sleeper (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - May 5

Trek to Yomi (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - May 5

Crowns and Pawns: Kingdom of Deceit (PC) - May 6

We Were Here Forever (PC) - May 10

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - May 10

Songs of Conquest - Steam Early Access (PC) - May 10

Salt and Sacrifice (PC, PS4, PS5) - May 10

Unpacking (PS4, PS5) - May 10

Brigandine The Legend of Runersia (PC) - May 11

Soundfall (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch) - May 11

Source of Madness (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - May 11

Cantata - Steam Early Access (PC) - May 12

Achilles: Legends Untold - Steam Early Access (PC) - May 12

Flippin Kaktus (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - May 12

The Centennial Case: A Shijima Story (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch) - May 12

Evil Dead: The Game (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - May 13

Apex Legends Mobile (Android, iOS) - May 17

Recursive Ruin (PC) - May 18

Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - May 19

Dolmen (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - May 20

Touken Ranbu Warriors (Switch) - May 24

Hardspace: Shipbreaker (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - May 24 / September 20 [consoles]

Crossfire: Legion - Steam Early Access (PC) - May 24

Roller Champions (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - May 25

Sniper Elite 5 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - May 26

My Time at Sandrock - Steam Early Access (PC) - May 26

Acolyte (PC) - May 26

Nora: The Wannabe Alchemist (PC) - May 26

Palallel (PC) - May 27

Pac-Man Museum+ (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - May 27

Kao the Kangaroo (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - May 27

Dwerve (PC) - May 31

June 2022 video game release dates

June was sort-of the month of video game announcements, trailers, and reveals - not so much game releases. That said, June brought us Mario Strikers, Monster Hunter Rise's Sunbreak expansion, and the actual, official, final release date of Cuphead - The Delicious Last Course.

LEAP - Steam Early Access (PC) - June 1

The Big Con (Switch) - June 1

Silt (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - June 1

Gigapocalypse (PS4, Xbox One, Switch) - June 2

Card Shark (PC, Switch) - June 2

The Last Clockwinder (Quest 2, SteamVR) - June 2

Diablo Immortal (Android, iOS, PC) - June 2

SpellForce 3 Reforced (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - June 7

The Cycle: Frontier (PC) - June 8

Madshot - Steam Early Access (PC) - June 9

Dying Light: Definitive Edition (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - June 9

Mario Strikers: Battle League Football (Switch) - June 10

Project Warlock 2 - Steam Early Access (PC) - June 10

The Quarry (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - June 10

Metal Max Xeno: Reborn (PC, PS4, Switch) - June 10

Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguis (PC) - June 11

Neon White (PC, Switch, PS4) - June 16 / December 13 [PS]

Skeleton Crew (PC) - June 16

Autonauts (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - June 16

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch) - June 16

Redout 2 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - June 16

Starship Troopers: Terran Command (PC) - June 16

Final Vendetta (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - June 17

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Xbox One, Switch) - June 21

Shadowrun Trilogy: Console Edition (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - June 21

Wreckfest (Switch) - June 21

Ruggnar (PC, Switch) - June 23

Naraka: Bladepoint (Xbox Series X/S) - June 23

Sonic Origins (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - June 23

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes (Switch) - June 24

Capcom Fighting Collection (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) - June 24

Disgaea 6 Complete (PC, PS4, PS5) - June 28

Portal: Companion Collection (Switch) - June 28

DNF Duel (PC, PS4, PS5) - June 28

Fobia - St. Dinfna Hotel (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - June 28

MX vs ATV Legends (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - June 28

Cuphead - The Delicious Last Course (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) - June 30

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak (PC, Switch) - June 30

Outriders Worldslayer (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - June 30

The Galactic Junkers (PC, PS4, Xbox One) - June 30

July 2022 video game release dates

July was fairly barren, but much of our time was spent playing the highly-anticipated cat game, Stray. We also enjoyed our time with F1 2022, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, and As Dusk Falls.

F1 2022 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - July 1

Arcadegeddon (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - July 5

Gwent: The Witcher Card Game (PC, Android, iOS) - July 7

Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - July 8

Neon Blight (PC) - July 11

Monument Valley: Panoramic Edition / Monument Valley 2: Panoramic Edition (PC) - July 12

Krut: The Mythic Wings (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - July 12

XEL (PC, Switch) - July 12

Loopmancer (PC) - July 13

Necrosmith (PC) - July 13

The Tale of Bistun (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - July 13

Escape Academy (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - July 13

Super UFO Fighter (PC, Switch) - July 14

Ambition: A Minuet in Power (Switch) - July 14

Legends of Kingdom Rush (PC) - July 14

Clanfolk - Steam Early Access (PC) - July 14

Loud (Switch) - July 15

Stray (PC, PS4, PS5) - July 19

Mari and Bayu - the Road Home (PC) - July 19

As Dusk Falls (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - July 19

Endling - Extinction is Forever (PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One) - July 19

Tombstar (PC) - July 20

Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance 2 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - July 20

Bright Memory: Infinite (PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - July 21

Live a Live (Switch) - July 22

Hostlight (PC) - July 22

Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) - July 22

MultiVersus (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - July 26

The Tarnishing of Juxtia (PC) - July 26

Bear & Breakfast (PC, Switch) - July 28 / Spetember 15 [Switch]

Lord Winklebottom Investigates (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - July 28

Autonauts vs Piratebots (PC) - July 28

Age of Solitaire : Build Civilization (PC) - July 28

Koumajou Remilia: Scarlet Symphony (PC) - July 28

Digimon Survive (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - July 29

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Switch) - July 29

Moonrise Fall (Switch) - July 29

August 2022 video game release dates

Things got heated up somewhat in August. Spider-Man on PC was a decent port. Saints Row was a major disappointment. Thymesia didn't quite hit the mark. But it's okay, because Midnight Fight Express, and Cult of the Lamb kept us quite busy.

The Mortuary Assistant (PC) - August 2

Frogun (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - August 2

South of the Circle (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - August 3

Camp Canyonwood - Steam Early Access (PC) - August 4

PlateUp (PC) - August 4

Hindsight (PC, Switch, iOS) - August 4

Kokoro Clover Season 1 (PC, Switch) - August 4

Hard West 2 (PC) - August 4

GigaBash (PC, PS4, PS5) - August 4

Thunderbolt Collection (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - August 4

Turbo Golf Racing - Early Access/Game Preview (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - August 4

Retreat To Enen (PC) - August 5

Tyrant's Blessing (PC) - August 8

Farthest Frontier - Steam Early Access (PC) - August 9

Two Point Campus (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - August 9

Lost in Play (PC, Switch) - August 10

Pulling No Punches (PC) - August 10

Vanaris Tactics (PC) - August 10

Rumbleverse (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - August 11

Arcade Paradise (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - August 11

Cult of the Lamb (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - August 11

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered (PC) - August 12

Fashion Police Squad (PC) - August 15

Rollerdrome (PC, PS4, PS5) - August 16

Way of the Hunter (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - August 16

Blossom Tales 2: The Minotaur Prince (PC, Switch) - August 16

Kirby’s Dream Buffet (Switch) - August 17

Robo Revenge Squad (Xbox One, Switch) - August 17

Catizens (PC) - August 17

Lost and Hound (PC) - August 17

Thymesia (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch [Cloud]) - August 18

Mutropolis (Switch) - August 18

Cursed to Golf (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - August 18

RPG Time: The Legend of Wright (PS4, Switch, PC) - August 18/ September 13 [PC]

A Tale of Paper: Refolded (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - August 19

Madden NFL 23 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - August 20

Midnight Fight Express (PC, PS4, Xbox One) - August 23

Saints Row (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - August 23

Islets (PC, Xbox One, Switch) - August 24

A.V.A. Global (PC) - August 25

I Was A Teenage Exocolonist (PC, PS4, PS5) - August 25

Like No Other (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - August 25

Pac-Man World Re-Pac (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - August 26

Soul Hackers 2 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - August 26

Overloop (PC) - August 26

The Company Man (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - August 26

Nexomon + Nexomon: Extinction: Complete Collection (PS4, Switch) - August 26

Destroy All Humans 2 - Reprobed (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - August 30

F1 Manager 2022 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - August 30

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - August 30

Tinykin (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - August 30

ORX (PC) - August 30

ZOR: Pilgrimage of the Slorfs - Steam Early Access (PC) - August 30

Beyond the Wire - official launch (PC) - August 31

Dusk Diver 2 (PS4, PS5, Switch) - August 31

Scathe (PC) - August 31

September 2022 video game release dates

September was pretty much the (relative) calm before the storm of the busy fall season. We got a few games on the lower and mid-end of AAA, as well as one or two big titles. Splatoon 3, and The Last of Us Part 1 were the highlights, but we also had plenty of fun with Steelrising, Metal: Hellsinger, and Isonzo. September was the FIFA, and NBA month, too.

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - September 1

Gerda: A Flame in Winter (PC, Switch) - September 1

Mythbusters: The Game (PC) - September 1

Onsen Master (PC, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - September 1

Chenso Club (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) - September 1

The Last of Us Part 1 (PS5) - September 2

Made in Abyss: Binary Star Falling into Darkness (PC, PS4, Switch) - September 2

Temtem (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - September 6

Disney Dreamlight Valley early access (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - September 6

Biomutant (PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - September 6

Rocksmith+ (PC) - September 6

Circus Electrique (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - September 6

Nine Noir Lives (PC) - September 7

Kaichu: The Kaiju Dating Sim (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - September 7

Roadwarden (PC) - September 8

BPM: Bullets Per Minute (Switch) - September 8

Rift Sweepers - Steam Early Access (PC) - September 8

Hyperviolent - Steam Early Access (PC) - September 8

Tower Princess (PC, PS4, Switch) - September 8

Justice Sucks (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) - September 8

Steelrising (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - September 8

White Day: A Labyrinth Named School (PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - September 8

Splatoon 3 (Switch) - September 9

Catmaze (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - September 9

Betrayal at Club Low (PC) - September 9

Broken Pieces (PC, PS4, Xbox One) - September 9 / October 31 [consoles]

NBA 2K23 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - September 9

Kitsune Zero (PC) - September 12

Various Daylife (PC, PS4, Switch) - September 13

Isonzo (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - September 13

Voice of Cards: The Beasts of Burden (PC, PS4, Switch) - September 13

SCP: Secret Files (PC) - September 13

Lovecraft’s Untold Stories 2 (PC) - September 13

Little Orpheus (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - September 13

You Suck at Parking (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - September 14

The Wandering Village - Steam Early Access (PC) - September 14

Judgment (PC) - September 14

Lost Judgment (PC) - September 14

Family Man (Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - September 14

Metal: Hellsinger (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - September 15

Fractured Online - Steam Early Access (PC) - September 15

Grid Force - Mask of the Goddess (PC) - September 15

Despot’s Game (PC, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - September 15

Blind Fate: Edo No Yami (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - September 15

Wayward Strand (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - Spetember 15

Return to Monkey Island (PC, Switch) - September 19

There Is No Light (PC) - September 19

Akane (PS4, Xbox One) - September 20

Deathloop (Xbox Series X/S) - September 20

Soulstice (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - September 20

Jack Move (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) - September 20

The Outbound Ghost (PC) - September 21

Potion Permit (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - September 22

No Place for Bravery (PC, Switch) - September 22

OneShot: World Machine Edition (PS4, Xbox One, Switch) - September 22

Beacon Pines (PC, Xbox One, Switch) - September 22

The Diofield Chronicle (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - September 22

Serial Cleaners (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - September 22

Gundam Evolution (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - September 22 / December 1 [consoles]

Shovel Knight Dig (PC, Switch, Apple Arcade) - September 23

Tales of Tomorrow: Experiment (PC) - September 23

League of Enthusiastic Losers (Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - September 23

Prodeus official launch (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - September 23

World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic (PC) - September 26

Monorail Stories (PC) - September 26

The Matriarch (PC) - September 26

Terra Invicta - Steam Early Access (PC) - September 26

The Spirit and the Mouse (PC, Switch) - September 26

Hokko Life (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) - September 27

Dual Universe (PC) - September 27

Tunic (PS4, PS5, Switch) - September 27

Dome Keeper (PC) - September 27

Flippin Misfits (PC) - September 27

Windfolk: Sky is just the Beginning (PC, PS4) - September 27

The Fridge is Red (PC) - September 27

A Bad Game of Football - Steam Early Access (PC) - September 27

Life is Strange Arcadia Bay Collection (Switch) - September 27

Airoheart (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - September 27

Moonscars (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Switch) - September 27

Post Void (PS4, PS5, Switch) - September 28

NeverAwake (PC) - September 28

Deathverse: Let it Die (PS4, PS5, PC) - September 28 / October 5 [PC]

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous ( PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - September 29

Dorfromantik (Switch) - September 29

Mythic (PC) - September 29

Host 714 (PS4, PS5, Switch) - September 29

Let's Build a Zoo (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - September 29

Moonbreaker - Steam Early Access (PC) - September 29

Valkyrie Elysium (PS4, PS5, PC) - September 29/November 11 [PC]

Blade Assault (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - September 30

FIFA 23 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Stadia) - September 30

Undetected (PC) - September 30

October 2022 video game release dates

All the messing around ended in October, which brought us a metric tonne of big AAA releases. Modern Warfare 2, Gotham Knights, Overwatch 2 - just to name a few.

Guardian Tales (Switch) - October 3

Marauders - Early Access (PC) - October 3

Overwatch 2 (F2P PvP) (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - October 4

1428: Shadows over Silesia (PC) - October 4

Lord of Rigel - Steam Early Access (PC) - October 4

The Plague Doctor of Wippra (PC) - October 5

Nier: Automata The End of Yorha Edition (Switch) - October 6

Youropa (Switch) - October 6

Sker Ritual - Steam Early Access (PC) - October 6

Josh Journey: Darkness Totems (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - October 6

Medieval Dynasty (PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - October 6

No Man’s Sky (Switch) - October 7

Chasm: The Rift (PC) - October 10

No More Heroes 3 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - October 11

Coral Island - Steam Early Access (PC) - October 11

Super People - Steam Early Access (PC) - October 11

Ozymandias: Bronze Age Empire Sim (PC) - October 11

Torchlight: Infinite (Android, iOS, PC) - October 11

One More Gate: A Wakfu Legend - Steam Early Access (PC) - October 11

Asterigos: Curse of The Stars (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - October 11

TimeMelters - Steam Early Access (PC) - October 12

Somber (PC) - October 12

Stardeus - Steam Early Access (PC) - October 12

Undecember (PC, Android, iOS) - October 12

Unusual Findings (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - October 12

Lego Bricktales (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - October 12

Warpips (PS5, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - October 12

A Hero's Rest - Steam Early Access (PC) - October 12

Stranded: Alien Dawn - Steam Early Access (PC) - October 12

Lost Eidolons (PC) - October 13

The Last Oricru (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - October 13

Paradise Marsh (PC, Xbox One, Switch) - October 13

The Eternal Cylinder (Steam, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - October 13

Sunday Gold (PC) - October 13

The Darkest Tales (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - October 13

Cultic (PC) - October 13

Tinhead (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - October 13

Trifox (PC, Xbox One, Switch) - October 13

Fueled Up (PC, PS4, Xbox One) - October 13

WRC Generations (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - October 13

NHL 23 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - October 14

Scorn (PC, Xbox Series X/S) - October 14

PGA Tour 2K23 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - October 14

Dragon Ball: The Breakers (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - October 14

Terror of Hemasaurus (PC) - October 17

Nitro Kid (PC) - October 18

Amberial Dreams - Steam Early Access (PC) - October 18

A Plague Tale: Requiem (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - October 18

Them’s Fightin’ Herds (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - October 18

Marvel Snap (PC, iOS, Android) - October 18

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time (PC) - October 18

Deadlink - Steam Early Access (PC) - October 18

The Last Worker (PC) - October 19

NEO: The World Ends with You (PC) - October 19

The Last Hero of Nostalgaia (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - October 19

The Valiant (PC) - October 19

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection (PC) - October 19

Harmony’s Odyssey (PC, Switch) - October 19 / 27 [Switch]

Warhammer 40,000: Shootas, Blood & Teef (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - October 20

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Switch) - October 20

The Pegasus Expedition - Steam Early Access (PC) - October 20

The Tenants - official launch (PC) - October 20

Batora: Lost Haven (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - October 20

Hell is Others (PC) - October 20

Vampire Survivors - official launch (PC, Xbox) - October 20 / November 10 [Xbox]

Park Story (PC, Xbox One) - October 20

Second Extinction official launch (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - October 20

Persona 5 Royal (PC, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - October 21

New Tales from the Borderlands (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - October 21

Gotham Knights (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - October 21

I See Red (PC) - October 24

Cosmoteer: Starship Architect & Commander - Steam Early Access (PC) - October 24

Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - October 25

Victoria 3 (PC) - October 25

Robotry (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - October 26

Gunfire Reborn (Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - October 27

Signalis (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) - October 27

Dave the Diver - Steam Early Access (PC) - October 27

Paper Cut Mansion (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - October 27

Saturnalia (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - October 27

Star Ocean The Divine Force (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - October 27

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr (PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - October 27

Sackboy: A Big Adventure (PC) - October 27

The Pinball Wizard (PC, Switch) - October 27

Arkanoid Eternal Battle (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - October 27

Bayonetta 3 (Switch) - October 28

Factorio (Switch) - October 28

Resident Evil Village Cloud (Switch) - October 28

Resident Evil Village Gold Edition (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - October 28

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - October 28

Charon's Staircase (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - October 28

Insomnis (Switch) - October 31

November 2022 video game release dates

November was the only real bloodbath month in 2022. God of War Ragnarok, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Goat Simulator 3, Evil West, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, Sonic Frontiers, and many others kept us glued to our couches.

The Past Within (PC, iOS, Android) - November 2

Wandering Duelist (PC) - November 2

Shatter Remastered Deluxe (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - November 2

Doraemon Story of Seasons: Friends of the Great Kingdom (PC, PS5, Switch) - November 2

The Chant (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - November 3

Kingshunt - Steam Early Access (PC) - November 3

The Entropy Centre (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - November 3

Honey, I Joined a Cult - official launch (PC) - November 3

From Space (PC, Stadia, Switch) - November 3

Outshine (PC) - November 3

Desperate: Vladivostok (PS VR) - November 3

Space Tail: Every Journey Leads Home (PC, Switch) - November 3

Die by the Blade (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - November 3

Ghost Song (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - November 3

Harvestella (PC, Switch) - November 4

It Takes Two (Switch) - November 4

Soulstone Survivors - Steam Early Access (PC) - November 7

The Unliving - Steam Early Access (PC) - November 7

Return to Monkey Island (PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - November 8

Sonic Frontiers (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - November 8

A Little to the Left (PC) - November 8

Cobra Kai 2: Dojos Rising (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - November 8

Land of the Vikings - Steam Early Access (PC) - November 8

Football Manager 2023 (PC, Xbox One) - November 8

God of War Ragnarok (PS4, PS5) - November 9

Darq: Ultimate Edition (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - November 9

Shadow of the Guild (PC) - November 10

Common'hood (PC) - November 10

Lunistice (PC, Switch) - November 10

Fabular: Once Upon a Spacetime - Early Access (PC) - November 10

Robo Legend (PC) - November 10

Tactics Ogre: Reborn (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch) - November 11

Titan Station (PC) - November 11

Hidden Through Time: Definite Edition (PS4, Switch) - November 11

McPixel 3 (PC, Xbox One, Switch) - November 14

Terracotta (PC) - November 14

Flat Eye (PC) - November 14

Pentiment (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - November 15

Somerville (PC, Xbox Series X/S) - November 15

Floodland (PC) - November 15

Bound by Blades (PC) - November 15

Ballads of Hongye (PC) - November 15

Zero Sievert - Steam Early Access (PC) - November 15

Smurfs Kart (Switch) - November 15

Bravery and Greed (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) - November 15

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - November 16

Goat Simulator 3 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - November 17

Starsand (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - November 17

My Fantastic Ranch (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - November 17

Oakenfold (PC) - November 17

Frozen Flame - Steam Early Access (PC) - November 17

Organs Please - Steam Early Access (PC) - November 17

Ys 8: Lacrimosa of Dana (PS5) - November 18

The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - November 18

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PC) - November 18

Pid (Switch) - November 18

Heidelberg 1693 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - November 18

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Switch) - November 18

Evil West (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - November 22

22 Racing Series - Steam Early Access (PC) - November 22

Gungrave G.O.R.E (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - November 22

Saint Kotar (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - November 22

Ship of Fools (PC,PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - November 22

Dysterra (PC) - November 23

Starfighter Renegade (PC) - November 25

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight (PC) - November 28

Sable (PS5) - November 29

The Knight Witch (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - November 29

Soccer Story (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - November 29

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide (PC) - November 30

Garfield Lasagna Party (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - November 30

Front Mission 1st: Remake (Switch) - November 30

Fangs - Steam Early Access (PC) - November 30

December 2022 video game release dates

December was actually busier than you might expect. We spent most of it playing The Callisto Protocol, Need for Speed Unbound, Midnight Suns, and High on Life.