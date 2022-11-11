VG247's The Best Games Ever Podcast – Ep.25: The best game with a welsh actor in it

Michael Sheen is good, isn't he?

Welcome to VG247's Best Games Ever Podcast: Episode 25 - The best game with a welsh actor in it.

“What is VG247’s Best Games Ever Podcast?” you ask? Well, it is essentially a 30-minute panel show where people (Jim Trinca and associates) decide on the best game in a specific category. That's it. It's good. Listen to it. We’ve got some details on the show’s content below, and we also have a fan-created artist’s impression of Chris Bratt inspecting the Roman wall of Cardiff Castle. (Support friends of VG247, People Make Games, on Patreon).

The best game with a welsh actor in it

That is the topic of Episode 25 of this podcast. Here’s a rundown of who picked what.

Tom - Planet Zoo

Look, I was very ill when we recorded this and I got absolutely zero thanks for being a hero and carrying on, just so we could deliver a good podcast - unlike the terrible one that happened when I wasn't here and Jim was left in charge.

Alex - Elden Ring

I'm Alex so I'm going to win regardless of what I pick. Anyway, I went with the big obvious choice because my mind is mostly filled with JRPG battle strategies and arcade cabs I want shipping over from Japan on a big boat. Elden Ring has loads of welsh people in it.

Connor - Total War Warhammer 2

Full disclosure, I couldn't think of a single Welsh actor for this podcast until right at the last minute. But, a quick google and peruse of the list of valid picks landed me with a pick so good I had to take it. A proper combo of a great Welsh actor and a great game. Iwan Rheon in Total War Warhammer 2.

Iwan Rheon is great. They're mostly known for their performance as Ramsey Bolton in Game of Thrones, where they play an antagonistic, people-skinning, ambitious son who literally feeds a baby to dogs to rack up those evil boy points. However, I knew them first from Misfits, a British comedy drama where a bunch of juvenile delinquents get super powers. I'm sure he'd done other stuff but that's all I knew him from, and it was plenty to warrant him as my pick.

As for Total War Warhammer 2, I mean, what a banger. It's this incredibly vast CRPG where you take control of various diverse fantastical factions and attempt to state a claim on the world through conquest, diplomacy, and big ol' magic spells. Iwan Rheon's character, Beastlord Rakarth, is a cruel Dark Elf warlord, travelling the world and amassing a growing circus of dangerous animals that he can use in battle to run over any armies he has an issue with. He's also a prick, and is essentially an unsubtle send up to Iwan's Game of Thrones role, but it fits damn well in Warhammer so no one really cared.

He's even playable in Total War Warhammer 3, and even bigger game with more races and lands to explore, but I didn't pick it since I don't think it's quite as good as 2 yet. Nonetheless, a great game, with a great Welsh actor doing a great job. In the past, I've been accused of wiggling around (or just straight up missing the point) of the podcast question. But with this one, I've surely nailed it.

