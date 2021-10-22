Valheim devs tease Mistlands update with images of the mountain biome

Iron Gate Studio has new biome content in development for Valheim called Mistlands, and the team has provided a sneak peek at what to expect.

According to a new blog post, Mistlands is currently being developed by a majority of the team, and today’s images are just a glimpse of what’s to come.

Mistlands will focus more on adventure and exploration than on building, and at present, terrain and textures are being experimented with, as you can see in the teaser images. Keep in mind though that as development progresses, the landscape will likely change. It’s also still too early for the studio to say what the implementation of the Mistlands will mean for existing worlds, but the team will keep players updated once it knows more.

While the groundwork for the update is being developed, the rest of the team is having a look at smaller updates. A biome update takes quite a while to develop, so some smaller updates will be offered before Mistlands arrives.

One fun thing to do while you wait on Mistlands is to craft Jack-o-turnips in the game. While Vikings didn’t celebrate Halloween, it’s fun to have something to brighten up your homestead.

The most recent update, Hearth & Home, was released a little over a month ago and was a major milestone according to the studio. Although there might be additional tweaks and small updates on the way along with more bug fixes and balance adjustments, the team is now focused on Mistlands.

If you are having some issues or are just jumping in to play the Hearth & Home update, we have some new guides to help you out. The Valheim Crystal Battleaxe is a new craftable weapon that was introduced with the update, and we explain how to acquire it.

Tar is also new to the game, and you will need to farm it at tar pits which are surrounded by enemies called Growths. Here’s what you need to know about all of that. And, the cartography table is also a new addition to Hearth & Home, and here we explain what it does and how to craft it.

If you need help with anything else related to the game, this link will take you to our hub page which is full of Valheim guides.