Valheim's Hearth and Home update is now available for all your building and cooking needs

Coffee Stain and Iron Gate Studio have released Hearth and Home, the first content update for Valheim.

The new update brings a wide variety of gameplay reworks, system overhauls, item additions, and community-requested features that deepen the core gameplay.

Focusing on enhancing the core base building and survival mechanics, the update provides more tools to create the longhouse of your dreams and there are new recipes to cook up.

With the update, you will find Darkwood and stone building pieces will be available at launch. This includes Darkwood beams and poles decorated with Viking embellishments, a new Darkwood roof type, and ornaments, and there’s even a stone throne for those who wish to sit on a hard slab.

Requested by the community, there are also some new features for your Lox friends, and you can now name your pets. Other highly-requested features have also been added, including map sharing between players, planting of additional tree types, and a new obliterator extension that can destroy items and tackle ocean pollution.

The new cooking extensions contain items such as spice racks, butcher tables, and pots and pans. Deer, wolf and boar meat, jerky and skewers have also been introduced, alongside muckshakes, onions, onion soup, and “eyescream.”

The new recipes can also improve the health and stamina system and will let you “fine-tune” your diet to suit your playstyle.

There’s also a new crystal battle axe, a bone tower shield, iron buckler, and silver knife which have been added to the armory alongside balancing tweaks to bows and battleaxes. Changes to shields and blocking mechanics will also add greater depth to combat.

A full list of patch notes can be found here.

Launched into Steam Early Access in February of this year, Valheim became an instant hit and sold over 7 million copies in under two months and hit a peak of over 500,000 concurrent players, making it just the fifth game to do so in Steam history.

If you are playing the game or just getting started, our various guides are here to help. Here’s one on finding iron, how to tame wolves for combat, and you can find our general Valheim guide right here.