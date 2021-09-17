How to craft Valheim cartography table and what it does

The Valheim cartography table is a new addition in the Hearth and Home update that brings with it a long-awaited update.

You’ll need plenty of materials to craft it, but thankfully, they’re items you can gather fairly early in your adventure. That’s extra handy if you followed Iron Gate’s advice and restarted your Valheim game before downloading Hearth and Home.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Valheim cartography table | What does the cartography table do

Valheim’s new cartography table lets you share your map with others. That’s helpful, given the game’s procedurally generated nature, but it goes beyond just showing friends what your world looks like.

You can import any markers, points of interest, and even text that you’ve entered on the map as notes, then share it with others. Sharing that data makes it easier to fully explore and understand the map if you’re playing on a dedicated Valheim server.

Use the “record discoveries” function on the cartography map to make a snapshot of everything on your map, then “read map” to let others see it.

Valheim cartography table | How to craft cartography table

Here’s what it takes to make the cartography table

10 Fine Wood — chop down birch trees and oak trees

— chop down birch trees and oak trees 10 Bone Fragment — defeat skeletons in the Black Forest

— defeat skeletons in the Black Forest 2 Bronze — combine 2 copper and 1 tin in your forge

— combine 2 copper and 1 tin in your forge 5 Leather Scraps — defeat wild boars

— defeat wild boars 4 Raspberry — harvest in the meadow

If you’re having trouble tracking down wild boars in Valheim, check out our guide for taming and breeding boars so you’re never short of leather scraps. Vikings brand new to Iron Gate’s fantasy sim would do well to brush up on how to access each biome as well. It’s a big ol’ world out there, and more difficult to unlock than you might think.