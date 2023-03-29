The Steam port of The Last of Us Part 1 looks... dire

The Last of Us Part 1 has finally come out of PC! Unfortunately, the quality of this long-awaited PC port leaves much to be desired with many complaining about crashes, freezing, and bad optimization.

The game in its current state has failed to live up to the hype held by thousands of eager PC players. At best, resulting in some humourous textures the internet can gather together and laugh at, and at worse being "unplayable" according to Steam reviewers.

Here's the trailer for The Last of Us Part 1 on PC, which looks far better than what players are experiencing right now.

This wave of disappointment has led to a mostly negative rating on Steam as of writing. In response, Naughty Dog has released a statement via Twitter which states: "The Last of Us Part I PC players: we've heard your concerns, and our team is actively investigating multiple issues you've reported. "

Tt continues: "We will continue to update you, but our team is prioritizing updates and will address issues in upcoming patches." In a follow-up Tweet in the same thread, the official Last of Us account urges those running into issues to submit a ticket to aid in the process of fixing these issues.

Ultimately, this isn't the sort of thing the folks at Naughty Dog want to see with The Last of Us T.V show wrapping up and surely tempting a new wave of PC players to get excited about the IP. Fingers crossed those responsible for the port and Naughty Dog can quickly jump on these issues and fix them up ASAP, before the people who were previously excited to jump into the series start looking elsewhere for their entertainment.