The ID@Xbox Demo Fest returns next week with over 40 games to try out

The ID@Xbox Demo Fest returns starting July 11, during which you can try over 40 game demos on Xbox.

The demos will only be up on the Xbox Dashboard for a week, but there's the possibility some will be re-published to the Demo channel later. Many, however, will disappear at the end of the week, so don't forget to try out anything that interests you.

The Wandering Village is now available through Steam Early Access, and you can try the Xbox demo next week.

It's worth keeping in mind that these demos aren't typical. Instead of being created after the game is almost completed, the demos may not represent the final version as they are still in development - some in early development.

The full list of demos will be revealed on July 11, but here's a taste of what to expect.

One is Demonschool from Necrosoft Games and Ysbryd Games. This RPG features tactical elements with a horror vibe. In it, you try to survive university life as the last demon hunter, Faye. You will experience unique battles, build relationships with friends, complete sidequests, and fight gigantic bosses, all while trying to unravel the demonic mystery of the island.

If you have yet to try the demo for Lies of P from Neowiz, you really need to. While it is part of the demo fest, you can acually play it right now.

Sea of Stars is another demo you'll be able to play. Developed by Sabotage Studio, the classic RPG features turn-based combat, plenty of storytelling, and lots of exploration and interactions with the environment. Inspired by the classics, the game tells the story of two Children of the Solstice who will combine the powers of the sun and moon to perform Eclipse Magic, the only force capable of fending off the monstrous creations of the evil alchemist known as The Fleshmancer. While the demo features areas that will be part of the final game, it features a slice that won't reveal any major spoilers from the main story yet, aims to provide a sense of the tone and vibe without giving away major points.

Another demo you'll be able to try is Stray Fawn Studios' The Wandering Village. This is one we personally recommend after giving it a try during one of the Steam Next Fests. It's a city-building sim that plays out on the back of a giant, wandering creature. Here, you will build your settlement and form a symbiotic relationship with the colossus as you try to survive a beautiful post-apocalyptic world contaminated by poisonous plants.

Worldless is a 2D adventure platformer developed by Noname and Coatsink. In it, you will walk the line between physical and astral planes within a shapeless world on a journey of self-growth and understanding. The demo shows off some of the variety of enemies, bosses, and skills you can unlock and several areas to explore with curated sound effects.

The ID@Xbox Demo Fest kicks off on July 11 and ends on July 19.