Target Black Friday deals 2021 for TV, audio and video games

Target takes Black Friday slow with weekly ads before its big blowout sale. Still, it offers some drastic discounts as an opening act before the biggest Black Friday deals arrive. Here's what eager shoppers should know before browsing the retailer's holiday bargains.

How does Target’s Black Friday work?

Target has a Black Friday hub for all its seasonal shopping information and categorized deals pages. At this time, it’s unclear if Target’s biggest Black Friday deals will go live on the exact date or spread out over the surrounding days. Those who want alerts for Target’s Weekly Ads or its other Black Friday-related deals might want to subscribe to the store’s email newsletter for updates.

Target’s Black Friday price guarantee starts October 10 and ends December 24. Any purchases during that period qualify for price adjustments if prices fall even further on or before December 24. So there’s no need to wait for an even lower price on your most-wanted items.

With that out of the way, here's a categorized roundup of Target’s best early Black Friday deals.

TVs

Audio equipment

Video games

Target doesn't have many notable games on sale right now, but it does have a bogo. This week features a buy 2, get 1 free deal on select games across Nintendo, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles. Keep in mind that the free game needs to be equal or lesser value to the cheapest paid-for game.

Here are some best-sellers included in the deal:

We’ll regularly update these deals as the Black Friday approaches. Also follow us at Jelly Deals to save on even more on gaming, tech, and entertainment. 'Tis the season!