Target Black Friday deals 2021 for TV, audio and video games

Target Black Friday deals 2021 for TV, audio and video gamesThese Black Friday deals are the bullseye of retail season.
Target takes Black Friday slow with weekly ads before its big blowout sale. Still, it offers some drastic discounts as an opening act before the biggest Black Friday deals arrive. Here's what eager shoppers should know before browsing the retailer's holiday bargains.
How does Target’s Black Friday work?
Target has a Black Friday hub for all its seasonal shopping information and categorized deals pages. At this time, it’s unclear if Target’s biggest Black Friday deals will go live on the exact date or spread out over the surrounding days. Those who want alerts for Target’s Weekly Ads or its other Black Friday-related deals might want to subscribe to the store’s email newsletter for updates.
Target’s Black Friday price guarantee starts October 10 and ends December 24. Any purchases during that period qualify for price adjustments if prices fall even further on or before December 24. So there’s no need to wait for an even lower price on your most-wanted items.
With that out of the way, here's a categorized roundup of Target’s best early Black Friday deals.
TVs
- Element 55" 4k UHD Roku LED TV for $429.99 (originally $449.99)
- TCL 43" Class 4-series 4k UHD HDR Smart Roku TV for $299.99 (originally $369.99)
- TCL 55" Class 4-series 4k UHD HDR Smart Roku TV for $399.99 (originally $519.99)
- TCL 65" Roku 4k UHD HDR Smart Roku TV for $499.99 (originally $719.99)
- Samsung 55" Smart QLED 4K UHD TV for $699.99 (originally $849.99)
- Samsung 65" Smart QLED 4K UHD TV for $849.99 (originally $1,099.99)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick with 4K Ultra HD Streaming Media Player and Alexa Voice Remote for $24.99 (originally $49.99)
- Roku Streaming Stick 4K 2021 Streaming Device with Voice Remote and TV Controls for $29.99 (originally $49.99)
Audio equipment
- Beats Solo³ Wireless Headphones for $99.99 (originally $199.99)
- Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones for $149.99 (originally $249.99)
- Bose QuietComfort 35 Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones II for $179.99 (originally $299.99)
- Bose Quietcomfort Noise Cancelling True Wireless Earbuds for $199.99 (originally $279.99)
- Jbl Endurance Peak Ii True Wireless Sports Headphones for $79.99 (originally $99.99)
- Jbl Tune 115 True Wireless Headphones for $29.99 (originally $69.99)
- Apple Airpods Pro for $199.99 (originally $249.99)
Video games
Target doesn't have many notable games on sale right now, but it does have a bogo. This week features a buy 2, get 1 free deal on select games across Nintendo, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles. Keep in mind that the free game needs to be equal or lesser value to the cheapest paid-for game.
Here are some best-sellers included in the deal:
- The Last of Us Part II - PlayStation 4 for $39.99
- Ghost of Tsushima - PlayStation 4 for $39.99
- Far Cry 6 - Xbox Series X|S/Xbox One for $59.99
- Forza Horizon 5 - Xbox Series X|S/Xbox One for $50.99
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy - Xbox Series X|S/Xbox One for $59.99
- Hades - Nintendo Switch for $29.99 (originally $34.99)
- Monster Hunter Rise - Nintendo Switch for $39.99
- Persona 5 Strikers - Nintendo Switch for $44.99 (originally $59.99)
We’ll regularly update these deals as the Black Friday approaches. Also follow us at Jelly Deals to save on even more on gaming, tech, and entertainment. 'Tis the season!