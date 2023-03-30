Super Mario Bros. Movie’s Chris Pratt defends voice-casting decisions

In an interview with Extra TV, both Charlie Day and Chris Pratt talk about the upcoming Super Mario Bros. Movie, and ongoing criticism it has received for its choice of cast (thanks, NintendoLife). Namely, Chris Pratt.

Check out the final trailer for the Super Mario Bros. Movie here!

Unless you’ve been living under some sort of colossal rock for the past few months, you’re well aware that marketing for the Super Mario Bros. Movie has ramped up. From Mario-themed Amazon packaging to a collaboration with LUSH, Mario truly knows no bounds.

That said, you’re probably also well aware of the backlash that the voice cast for the Super Mario Bros. Movie has received. It all started with Chris Pratt saying his voice for Mario is “unlike anything you’ve heard,” and ended with the reveal of Pratt’s voice for Mario; it was, and is, Pratt’s voice.

Criticism was further fueled when Tara Strong spoke out on the matter, stating that it should be Charles Martinet taking on the role of Mario.

When asked about the casting of the movie, and criticism received, Chris Pratt states, “You know, come watch the movie. Go watch the movie and then we can talk.”

“This is a passionate fan base, and it makes sense. I understand, I’m part of it. This is the soundtrack to your youth. You don’t want someone to come along and cynically kind of destroy it as a cash grab. I understand that you do not want that to happen. There are so many hearts and souls and minds dedicated to making sure that doesn’t - didn’t - happen,” he continues.

Chris Pratt adds, “The movie really honours the video game. It honours the world of Mario and is very promising as to what we can expect over the next 10 years, like an entire universe of these types of movies. They’re super nostalgic, they’re really fun. It’s Illumination, so they know what they’re doing, and it’s great.”

While I’m not the keenest on Chris Pratt as Mario (who is?), it does make me happy to already hear that they’re thinking of the future. After all, I’m out here waiting for a Luigi’s Mansion movie with Charlie Day as the star. It would be great.

As for the rest of the cast for the Super Mario Bros. Movie, we have Anya Taylor Joy as Princess Peach, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, and Seth Rogan as Donkey Kong, to name a few.

Seth Rogan has also stated his voice for Donkey Kong is merely his normal voice (thanks, ComicBook). While being a little more gruff might’ve hit the mark better, there’s no denying that the stoner-comedy giant is a much better fit for the character of DK than Chris Pratt is for Mario.

Alas, regardless of what people may think of Pratt’s casting, the latest trailers for the movie are nothing less than epic. Riding along Rainbow Road with Jack Black hot on Mario’s tail? The Super Mario Bros. Movie deserves a solid chance from all of us.

After all, it’s no doubt going to be better than 1993’s Super Mario Bros. movie…