Chris Pratt says his voice performance in the Super Mario Bros. film is “unlike anything you’ve heard”

Actor Chris Pratt is trying to reassure Mario fans that his voiceover in the upcoming Super Mario Bros. film won't be terrible.

In an interview, The Jurassic World and Guardians of the Galaxy actor told Variety Mario’s voice has been updated for the film and is "unlike anything you’ve heard in the Mario world before."

"I worked really closely with the directors and trying out a few things and landed on something that I’m really proud of and can’t wait for people to see and hear,” said Pratt. “It’s an animated voiceover narrative. It’s not a live-action movie. I’m not gonna be wearing a plumber suit running all over. I’m providing a voice for an animated character."

Super Mario Bros. co-producer Chris Meledandri seems very pleased with Pratt's performance in the film, recently telling TooFab the voice Pratt's doing for the film "is phenomenal."

"I can't wait for people to hear it," said Meledandri.

Announced back in 2018, the film was originally set for a December 2022 theatrical release, but was pushed into April 2023. A reason for the delay was not provided.

Alongside Pratt, the film will star Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen's Gambit, The Witch) as Princess Peach, Charlie Day (It's Always Sunny) as Luigi, Jack Black (too many to mention) as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key (Key & Peele) as Toad, and Seth Rogen (The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Neighbors) voiced Donkey Kong.

The filmmakers also cast Fred Armisen (SNL, Portlandia) as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson (too many to mention) as Kamek, and comedian Sebastian Maniscalco (Green Book, The Irishman) as Spike.

Currently untitled, the film is being handled by Illumination Entertainment, the studio behind Minions, Despicable Me, and other animated hits. Nintendo's Shigeru Miyamoto serves as co-producer, alongside Meledandri.

Teen Titan Go's Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic are directing the film, Matthew Fogel (Minions: The Rise of Gru, The LEGO Movie 2) is the writer, and it is being co-funded by Universal Pictures and Nintendo.