Summer Game Fest 2023 brings together 40+ gaming powerhouses for the big summer showcase

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson News Editor
Published on

A list of game partners for Summer Game Fest 2023 has been made and the contents of said list announced.

Over 40 developers, publishers, and tech companies will participate in the summer-long event, according to a tweet from the show's Twitter account.

Partners include the likes of Activision, Amazon Games, Annapurna Interactive, Bandai Namco, Capcom, CD Projekt Red, Devolver Digital, Electronic Arts, Epic Games, Gearbox, Larian, Netflix, Paradox, PlayStation, Razer, Samsung Gaming Hub, Sega, Square Enix, Steam, Ubisoft, Xbox, and many others.

Summer Game Fest 2023 kicks off on June 8 with a live show hosted by organizer Geoff Keighley at 12pm PT, 3pm RT, 8pm UK, and 9p, CEST.

Featuring digital events, demos, announcements, and breaking news, the inaugural Summer Game Fest took place in 2020 after COVID-19 caused the cancelation of E3 and gamescom. With multiple streams featured over the summer, the show proved popular with the games industry and viewers, and 2023 will be its fourth outing.

Other shows to look forward to during the fest include The Day of the Devs, taking place on June 8 with a look at upcoming indie games from iam8bit and Double Fine.

There's also the Xbox Games Showcase on June 11, and Ubisoft Forward the following day on June 12 at 10am PT, 1pm ET, 6pm UK, 7pm CEST. You also have the Steam Next Fest to look forward to June 19-26.

About the Author
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson

News Editor

Stephany is VG247’s News Editor. With a brain that lacks adhesive ducks, the ill-tempered, chaotic neutral fembot does her best to bring you the most interesting gaming news. She is also unofficially the site’s Lord of the Rings/Elder Scrolls Editor.

