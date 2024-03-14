Still can't shake off the disappointment of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League? Well, if you love the famous DC property, there's something coming our way this year that might alleviate your pain... as long as you like anime.

Suicide Squad ISEKAI, the title of which is as self-explanatory as they get, was first unveiled long ago, but we're finally getting closer to its still-unclear summer 2024 release window. Thus, here's a new trailer, which is full of mayhem that may look familiar, but at least has some situations we haven't seen before.

I mean, none of us could've predicted Harley Quinn and co. (Peacemaker is present too) being transported to a fantasy world in which they fight (and often murder) beast men and other enemies. It remains to be seen how much of the actual story will take place in the cartoon DC universe though, as it's heavily featured in the previews released so far too.

Most plot details are still being kept a secret, but we can infer more details from this new trailer, including the presence of an orcish treat plus a war between a big kingdom and an empire. It looks like the Suicide Squad will be thrown right into an ongoing fantasy conflict which they don't understand. Will they have to fight their way out of it and find their way back home, or are there hidden agendas at play too? With the Joker and Amanda Waller in the mix, you never know.

Suicide Squad ISEKAI is being produced by WIT Studio (Attack on Titan's first three seasons), presented by Warner Bros. Japan, and directed by Eri Osada (Kobato), with the series composition and the screenplay done by Tappei Nagatsuki (Re:Zero series) and Eiji Umehara (Vivy: Fluorite Eye's Song), plus character design by Naoto Hosoda (Shuffle!) from the draft by manga artist Akira Amano (Psycho-Pass).