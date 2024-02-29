Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League isn't the final outing for the Arkhamverse's Batman we'd hoped for, but Kevin Conroy's off-beat posthumous performance was fantastic. It wasn't his final one, however. Enter Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part 3.

IGN broke the news of the actor's involvement in the upcoming animated DC movie last month. Now, the site has also unveiled the full voice cast for Part 3 of the huge event, and it includes Mark Hamill as The Joker, which comes as an even bigger shock. In case you were wondering, Part 2 releases on April 23, 2024.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Unless DC and Warner Bros. have more aces up their sleeves, the final Crisis on Infinite Earths animated movie, to be released later this year, should mark the last reunion between the versions of the Caped Crusader and the Clown Prince of Crime played by the two legends. While most casual viewers and DC fans still go back to their time working together on Batman: The Animated Series, their collaborations went beyond that and happened across multiple forms of media over many years, eventually becoming many comic book readers' favorite iterations of the iconic DC characters.

Hamill said last year he would never voice The Joker again after the passing of Conroy, but didn't explicitly mention if they'd worked together on one last project before the best Batman of all time left us. We now have a positive answer.

According to IGN, the rest of the voice cast is packed as well, as it "also includes Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's Corey Stoll portraying Lex Luthor, taking over for Zachary Quinto... The Mandalorian's Katee Sackhoff (Poison Ivy), prominent voice actors like Ashly Burch (Nightshade, Queen Mera) and Brian Bloom (Adam Strange & Sidewinter), Arrow's Elysia Rotaru (Black Canary), and more."

Although there were rumors of Kevin Conroy having done early work for the long-in-the-works Batman: Caped Crusader series (which sees the return of Batman: TAS co-creator Bruce Timm), official sources quickly shot them down. He is, however, still set to return later this year as the voice of MultiVersus' Batman.