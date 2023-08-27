SteamWorld Build will let you make a steampunk city day one on Xbox Game Pass this December

Thunderful Games has confirmed a release date for the upcoming steampunk city builder SteamWorld Build.

Announced earlier this year, SteamWorld Build finally has a release date of December 1. Better than that, though, is the fact it will also be available on Xbox Game Pass day one, so if you're playing on Xbox One or Xbox Series X/S, you'll be able to hop in straight away. Alternatively, if you wanted to pick it up on PC, and if you already own the SteamWorld Complete Bundle, you'll get a 20% off discount on Steam. The game currently has a demo on Steam, too, so you can try it out now if you're not quite sold on it just yet.

"Developed for PC and console simultaneously, every aspect of SteamWorld Build’s has been designed to ensure that the game works just as well with a controller in hand as it does with mouse and keyboard, bringing a traditionally PC-centric genre to console without compromise," reads a press release. "Using the natural resources above ground and the abundant ores buried below, expand your town, stimulate new residential tiers to join the quest to dig deeper, unearth untold riches and ultimately help them to hightail it off the planet!"

In a statement, SteamWorld universe and franchise director Brjánn Sigurgeirsson also said, "We’re all really happy to finally reveal that SteamWorld Build will be releasing on December 1st and that it will be available on Xbox Game Pass day one."

While SteamWorld Build is also available on PS4 and PS5, there's no word on whether it will be available through PlayStation Plus, so don't hold your breath on that one. If you prefer to play handheld, you can also pick up the game on Nintendo Switch.

Wherever you decide to pick the game up, it will be available December 1 no matter what.