In a really nice surprise today, GCS Game World released all three Stalker games on Xbox consoles.

The games dropped during the Xbox Partner Preview broadcast, and you can grab all three of the first-person-shooter survival horror titles in a bundle called the Stalker: Legends of the Zone Trilogy.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Legends of the Zone Trilogy - Launch Trailer | Xbox Partner Preview Stalker: Legends of the Zone Trilogy - Xbox Launch Trailer

Available for both Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S (via backwards compatibility), the Legends of the Zone bundle will run you $39.99, or your regional equivalent, and includes Shadow of Chernobyl, Clear Sky, and Call of Pripyat. If you don’t want the bundle, you can pick up each game individually for $19.99 or your regional equivalent.

Despite complications stemming from the War in Ukraine, leading to team relocations, dealing with cyberattacks, and working between several countries, GSC Game World and its partners at Mataboo worked hard to ensure the console release faithfully maintained all elements from the originals, allowing you to experience Chornobyl’s harrowing exclusion zone as intended.

With the ports, you can expect native controller support for console interfaces, such as a weapon selection wheel, alongside changes to the aiming system and menu navigation to support Xbox controllers.

Later this year, the team will release a patch for Xbox Series X/S that will bring additional graphical enhancements and other features. The console versions will also have mod support via mod.io, but it won’t roll out until later as the team is still working on the feature.

Blending different genres like horror, first-person shooter, exploration, and immersive sim, the Stalker series takes place in an alternate version of the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone in Ukraine. The plot centers on a second Chornobyl disaster in 2006 that altered biological, chemical, and physical processes, causing the precipitation of unnatural anomalies, artifacts, and mutants.

Taking on the role of a Stalker, an explorer of the Zone, you will not only contend with mutated flora and fauna and artifacts with extraordinary properties such as anti-gravity or radioactivity absorption but different factions, bandits, and military forces as you try to complete your primary goal: reach the center of the Zone.

All three Stalker games are pretty great, and you should consider giving them a go if you haven’t already. Plus, with Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl out on September 5, you might wish to get acquainted with the franchise before it’s released.

While Stalker 2 is a direct continuation of the plot and a standalone title, knowing the previous events and characters would help you to enjoy certain story moments, nods, and potential Easter eggs better.