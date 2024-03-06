Microsoft will host its next Xbox Partner Preview today, promising a mix of new and upcoming games from publishers like Capcom, Nexon, EA, and more.

The company said to expect over a dozen new trailers during the 30-minute broadcast, with no frills: just new game reveals, release date announcements, and new gameplay from upcoming games.

Xbox Partner Preview | March 2024 The second-ever Xbox Partner Preview kicks off later today - watch it here.

During the preview, you can learn more about combat and traversal in Tales of Kenzera: Zau, with a video narrated by Surgent Studios founder and BAFTA-nominated actor Abubakar Salim, who you’ll next see in House of Dragons Season2 as Alyn of Hull.

The broadcast will also feature new gameplay from Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, a closer look at The First Berserker: Khazan, and other titles coming to PC, Xbox, or Game Pass,

The Xbox Partner Preview will kick off at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm UK across Xbox channels on YouTube and Twitch. YouTube streams will be in 4K at 60fps, while all other channels showing the broadcast will be 1080p / 60fps.

An ASL version of the program can be found here, and a option with audio description here.

We’ve embedded the YouTube stream above so that you can hang with us during the show. As usual, we’ll post the most interesting bits announced during the presentation on the site.