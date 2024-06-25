Yes, Shrek 5 is still happening, and now so is a Donkey movie nobody asked for

A fifth Shrek movie has supposedly been in the works for a while now, and co-star of the original movies Eddie Murphy has confirmed that it is on the way.

Most of you out there are probably too young to remember, but once upon a time, the Shrek series was the top dog in the world of animation. Hell, to this day it's still the second highest-grossing animated franchise of all time, beating out several Disney film series by a big margin. But outside of 2022's spin-off movie Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (which was honestly really great), there hasn't been a new Shrek movie since 2010, with Shrek Forever After. It's sounding like that's all about to change though, as in a recent interview with Collider, Donkey himself Eddie Murphy shared that he has recorded lines for Shrek 5, and that it's due out next year.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

"We started doing Shrek 5 months ago," the actor said. "I did this, I recorded the first act, and we'll be doing it this year, we’ll finish it up." However, this isn't the only Shrek-related news he had to share, as he went on to say "Shrek is coming out, and Donkey's gonna have his own movie. We're gonna do Donkey as well. So we're gonna do a Shrek, and we're doing a Donkey [movie]." That's right, Donkey, a character literally no one has asked to get a solo film, is getting his very own spin-off. It's not entirely surprising, as Murphy did previously say he thinks there should be a Donkey movie, so perhaps it was a push from him.

Murphy did also clarify that he's not working on both these projects at the same time, saying, "No, not at the same time. I started recording Shrek, I think it's coming out in 2025, and we're doing a Donkey one next." So, whether you want it or not, a Donkey movie is coming, and a new wave of Shrek-mania could be too. I'm sure you'll… get ogre it (I'm sorry).