Red Dead Redemption 2 Legendary Fox location guide

There are only a finite amount of legendary creatures within the wilderness of Red Dead Redemption 2, and the legendary fox is among them. In our Red Dead Redemption 2 legendary fox guide, we'll be compiling all the information you need to know before you go and hunt down the unique creature for yourself.

Red Dead Redemption 2 Legendary Fox Pelt

To start off with, you’ll want to head to the point on the map marked below. This is where you can find the legendary fox in Red Dead Redemption 2.

Once here, you can activate your ‘detective’ vision of sorts - Dead Eye - by pressing the right and left analog sticks. This allows Arthur to pick out trails in the environment, as well as marking left by animals. You’re looking for a bright light rising up out of the ground, which indicates that you can find a trace of the legendary fox here.

After you’ve found and examined one clue, you’ll get the white outline on the Red Dead Redemption 2 map just below. This indicates the area in which you can find the legendary fox, but you’ll want to approach it with caution, since it can run at the first sign of trouble.

When the legendary fox has been slain, skin the poor creature, and hoist its pelt onto the back of your horse. You’ll now want to head to the nearest Trapper, which is located just below in Saint Denis.

Once at the Trapper, you should sell the legendary fox pelt for $22. When you’ve sold it, the Trapper can then use the pelt to create other items, which are listed just below:

Legendary Fox Moccasins: Costs $40, Legendary Fox Pelt, plus one perfect elk pelt - protects from the cold.

Costs $40, Legendary Fox Pelt, plus one perfect elk pelt - protects from the cold. Legendary Buck Fox Range Gloves: Costs $28, Legendary Fox Pelt, plus one legendary buck pelt - protects from the cold.

