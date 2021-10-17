Ubisoft may have leaked the Rainbow Six Extraction release date

It looks like Ubisoft may have accidentally given us an insight as to when Rainbow Six Extraction, its upcoming, oft-delayed PvE co-op game, may launch.

The game – previously known as Rainbow Six Parasite, then Rainbow Six Quarantine before the publisher changed it in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic – may be set to arrive on January 20, 2022, per a recently updated page on Ubisoft’s website (thanks, VGC).

Extraction – in case you've forgotten – is an expanded version of the 2018 Siege limited-time event called Outbreak, where three players were pitted against mutated monsters.

"Our ambition with Rainbow Six Extraction is to deliver a full-fledged AAA experience that changes the way you play and think about cooperative games," said Ubisoft has said about the title. "With unique features like Missing In Action or The Sprawl, every mission is set to be a tense and challenging experience in which you’ll lead the elite operators of Rainbow Six in a fight against a lethal and evolving alien threat."

The game was initially set to arrive in September 2021 before being pushed back to an uncertain date in January 2022 so that Ubisoft could "embrace the opportunity to take additional time to bring this vision to life the way it deserves". Rainbow Six Extraction and other Ubisoft title, Riders Republic, were both delayed at the same time – the latter is set to launch on October 28.

The game is coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, PC, and Stadia. We'll see if this updated page on the Ubisoft site is indeed correct in the coming days – an update on an official site like this will either get a formal response from Ubisoft, or we'll see a proper announcement and PR blast come to confirm it.