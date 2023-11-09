If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
PS5 passes 46.5M sales milestone, Spider-Man 2 slings 5M units

Some nice sales numbers.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2
Image credit: Sony / Insomniac Games
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson News Editor
Published on

Sony has released its financial results for Q2 FY2023, and the report finds PlayStation 5 unit sales up 1.6 million over the previous quarter and solid figures for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

In software, Sony noted that as of October 30, PlayStation's most recent first-party release, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, has sold approximately five million units. The game sold over 2.5 million units during its first 24 hours, becoming the fastest-selling game in PlayStation Studios' history during that timeframe.

Unit sales for first-party titles reached 4.7 million, down from 6.6 the previous quarter. When you combine first and third-party software, 67.6 units were sold during Q2 compared to 56.5 in Q1 of the current fiscal year. Sales in software were up 26% to ¥479 billion ($3.16 billion) year-over-year.

Of that figure, digital sales contributed ¥201 billion ($1.3 billion), an increase of 39%. Physical sales declined slightly to approximately ¥36 billion ($240 million).

In hardware, sales increased by 60% to ¥287 billion ($1.9 billion). Sony sold 4.9 million PlayStation 5 units during Q2, compared to 3.3 million units reported during Q1. The financial release also notes that PlayStation 5 consoles have sold 46.5 million units, up from 41.7 million reported during the prior quarter. Sony said during its investors call it expects PS5 to ship 25 million units during fiscal year 2023.

For the second quarter of fiscal year 2023, the Game and Network Services sector, which houses PlayStation hardware, services, and software, reported sales of ¥954.1 billion ($6.3 billion), up 32% year-over-year.

