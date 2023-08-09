PS5 sales surpass 41.7 million, with 3.3 million units sold in last quarter

Sony has announced its Q1 results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, and the report finds PlayStation 5 sales up 900,000 units year-over-year (yoy).

According to the company, the console moved 3.3 million units during Q1 compared to the 2.4 million sold during the same quarter in 2022. In dollars, the console brought in ¥186 billion ($1.3 billion), an increase of 42% yoy.

Software sales were up 27% yoy to ¥406 billion ($2.8 billion), with 56.5 million units sold across PlayStation 4 and PS5, 6.6 million of which were first-party titles. The figure is up by 9.3 million units from the 47.2 million reported during the previous fiscal year.

During the quarter, physical games sales totaled ¥24.4 billion ($170 million), up 26% yoy, and digital sales increased 28% yoy to ¥153 billion ($1.1 billion).

During Q1 last year, Sony reported 47.3 million PlayStation Plus members. The company did not offer member figures for this quarter, but did share numbers for PlayStation Network, which saw 108 million monthly active users in Q1. That's a five million uptick in users compared to the 103 million reported for the same quarter in 2022.

As a whole, the company's Game and Network Services segment, which covers hardware and software, saw revenue increase by 27% to ¥771 billion ($5.38 billion) yoy.

Companywide, Sony reported a 33% increase in sales to ¥2.96 trillion ($21 billion) and a 17% decline in net income to ¥217 billion ($1.5 billion). The company attributed net income figures to declines in its financial business and a weaker performance from its movie and television division.