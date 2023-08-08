PS5 game streaming now available for select users to test

Back in June, it was announced Sony was testing cloud streaming on PS5, and now, some console owners have reported receiving an invite to the preview.

According to various PS5 invitees across the internet, including ResetEra, public testing has started for PlayStation Plus Premium members, which is the tier cloud streaming will be made available for.

Available to stream in 4K, users are reporting all they have to do to start playing is click the title, and the game will load in a few seconds. You can also set the max resolution at 720p, 1080, 1440p, and 2160p.

Current games available to test include God of War: Ragnarok, Horizon Forbidden West, Destiny 2, Retrunal, Demon's Souls, Death Stranding, and others. Trials include Demon Slayer and Resident Evil 8.

For now, it seems it's only digital PS5 titles that players own, but when it was announced in June, Sony said users could also to stream PS5 titles from the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog and Game Trials.

As an additional Plus Premium benefit, adding more streaming opportunities in the future will see the Premium tier likely retain users or grow in popularity. With three tiers available, Sony has found the Premium tier, the most expensive, has the largest share of the user base than mid-tier offering, Extra.

The all-new PS Plus went live a year ago, with three offerings: PlayStation Plus Premium, PlayStation Plus Extra, and PlayStation Plus Essential, each with different benefits.