PlayStation currently testing cloud streaming for supported PS5 games for Premium Plus members

Sony is currently testing cloud streaming PS5 games for PlayStation Plus Premium members.

This includes PS5 titles from the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog and Game Trials, as well as supporting digital PS5 titles that players own.

Watch on YouTube Introducing the all-new PlayStation Plus.

When the feature launches, cloud game streaming for supported titles will be available directly on PS5 consoles. That means as a Premium member, it will be easier to start playing games without downloading them first onto your console.

Sony says the goal is to add cloud streaming as an additional Plus Premium benefit, enhancing the tier's value.

"We think it’s important for Premium members to be able to enjoy as many games as possible via cloud streaming," said PlayStation's VP of global services, sales, and business operations, Nick Maguire.

"As more games launch on the PS5 console, we look forward to adding cloud streaming capability for PS5 titles in addition to the PS3, PS4, and classic titles already available for Premium members to stream. We're in the early stages right now, and we can't wait to share more details when we're ready, including a launch time frame.

The new PlayStation Plus has been a hit with PlayStation users, and adding more streaming opportunities in the future will see the Premium tier likely retain users or grow in popularity. With three tiers available, Sony has found the Premium tier, the most expensive, has the biggest share of the user base than mid-tier offering, Extra. No wonder the company wants to add extra incentives, as it could make users switch tiers or keep Premium folks where they are, presently.

According to Maguire, speaking with GI.biz, Sony was convinced Extra would be where "the majority of people went to first," but found Premium is more popular and bigger, making it a pleasant surprise for the company.

The all-new PS Plus went live a year ago, with three offerings: PlayStation Plus Premium, PlayStation Plus Extra, and PlayStation Plus Essential, each with its own range of benefits.