Project L is playable this month... If you're in Korea

Project L will finally be playable once again 92 days after we first got our hands on it at Evo 2023. The news was sneakily revealed on the Project L website this weekend with little fanfare. However, if you want to play Riot Games' upcoming fighting game, you'll need to be on Seoul, Korea.

This of course is thanks to Worlds - the annual global League of Legends tournament where all the brilliant regions across the world (and NA) face off for a chance at being the best. Between the dates of Novemebr 16 - 19, attendees will get a chance to try out Project L themselves. This, if nothing else, should give European fans a reason to stick around rather than catch an early flight home.

What will be in the demo? Well we don't actually know for sure. It's been 101 days since we last got any Project L news, that being ahead of Evo when Yasuo was revealed officially. We don't know whether or not this will be a new demo or not, as there has been now official word from Riot Games or the development team. As such, you shouldn't necessarily get your hopes up.

It's also worth noting that historically, Worlds hasn't been an event where Riot Games announcments have occured. Whether it's Project L, the Riot Games MMO, or even Arcane it's all kept seperate. Worlds has firmly been the esports celebration it is meant to be, whereas other reveals tend to get room to breath solo.

But... Lets dig into the possibilities anyway. The safe bet is to assume its the same demo - a lot of work went into it as we were told in the first published Project L interviews. If it's not the same demo, could there be new champions? We know that champions like Illaoi are in the works, and others too although nothing confirmed. We also know that the Project L team like to keep things close to the chest. We didn't know about Yasuo or the Project L Evo demo until days before the show (disregarding influencer leaks).

So we can hope, at least. However for those present at Worlds 2023 their Project L expectations can be more substantial. The demo we played earlier this year was fantastic, so even if nothing new is on the way you can be the League fans should have a good time.

Let's have a bit of fun down below on the comments. Do you think we'll get a new reveal ahead of the Worlds demo? Let us know below!