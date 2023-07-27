If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Unannounced Project L character leaks thanks to unassuming influencer vlog

The video was quickly edited to remove the blunder, but not before internet sharpshooters caught it.

Connor Makar Staff Writer
A Project L character has been leaked early, only days before Evo 2023 where a new reveal was expected. While the original source has been edited to remove the evidence, quick-fingered folks on the internet managed to snatch a screenshot before the proof vanished.

Influencer Unroolie uploaded a video titled, "Yovideogames Invades Riot Studios Vlog", where he and his fellow influencers explore the Riot HQ and play some Project L early. However, at the 5:58 mark, there's was a split second where an unannounced character was briefly shown.

Now, this was quickly edited out of the video, replaced by a quick cut, but not before people only snatched a screenshot which you can see below. The Ionian sword master Yasuo appears to be playable in the influencer demo of Project L.

This is a big deal for those invested in the development journey of Riot Games' fighting game. It had previously released development blogs for Illaoi, and super-early footage showcases characters like Jinx and Katarina, but Yasuo is a totally new addition that hadn't been teased before this leak.

Riot Games has yet to address this leak, but it may very well have taken some of the air out of the sails for the upcoming announcements coming during Evo 2023, as teased during the recent Dev Diary. That's not to say that Yasuo is necessarily the only reveal planned - as mentioned prior we do know about Illaoi and another influencer Sajam indicated that there were characters playable in various stages of development - so you've still got reason to be excited come August.

Are you excited for Project L? What do you think of Yasuo making it into the game? Let us know below!

Connor Makar

Staff Writer

Connor is VG247's live service staff writer. He writes articles on some of the biggest games out there right now. He's also a passionate fighting game fan, glued onto the genre and its community. He is tragically a grappler player.

