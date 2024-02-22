Riot Games' Project L finally has a real name: 2XKO is coming in 2025 to PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S

The wait is finally over. Riot Games' fighting game - formerly known as Project L - has been given its proper name. 2XKO is here, and Riot is aiming to release it some time in 2025.

The name, which we can assume is a shorthand reference to the fact that the game is a 2v2 fighter, comes with a short, but sweet, selection of additional announcements. For one, we finally have confirmation of 2XKO's launch platforms. The game will be coming to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.

we've got next pic.twitter.com/alcE6nZQQq — 2XKO (Formerly Project L) (@Play2XKO) February 22, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

We've also been given a peak at the 2XKO 2024 roadmap. The game will be playable at Evo Japan, which we knew already thanks to the Project L website, but the development team is also hoping to have at-home playtesting this year. This will come as sweet succor for those who have been desperate for signs of a Project L demo for years. As with the 2025 release window, no concrete language nor specific date, so this could be anytime in the next nine months.

We also get a first look at Illaoi in-game for the first time! It's just a short clip, but she's looking great!

Players can sign up for these playtests now, on the brand-new 2XKO website. The game also has a fresh selection of social media accounts to follow, including a Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and a Facebook page. This shouldn't come as too much of a surprise, considering a social video content lead was hired for it earlier this week.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

It looks like it's all starting to kick off now, after years of occasional updates and steady development. While it'll surely take a while for the new name to click, it's officially time to say farewell to the Project L moniker. A great loss for the game's detractors, as it was perhaps the easiest game name to make fun of all time.

But, for those day-zero Project L heads who have been endlessly thinking of character concepts, and are desperate for updates, this is obviously great news. Hopefully, it means we can expect more consistent announcements in the run up to launch. My eye is on Illaoi, a champion that was announced some time ago with a full development blog post, but who has mysteriously absent ever since.

What do you think of this new name, as well as the at-home testing coming this year? Let us know below!