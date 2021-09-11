Check out this gameplay trailer for Project Eve

Two years ago, Korean developer Shift Up released a teaser trailer for its action RPG Project Eve, and we were given another look at the PS5 game during the stream Thursday night.

Last time we had a look at the title was via a trailer back in November 2020, and while it showed off plenty of action, this new four-minute video is chock full of it.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

The game takes place in the not-too-distant future, and in it, mankind has been expelled from Earth after losing the battle against invaders called the NA:tives.

To win back the desolate, and almost destroyed Earth, you will become Eve, the survivor of the paratrooper squad deployed from the Colony, who must fight through powerful enemies with new companions.

Combat in the game encompasses attack, defense, and evasion move sets while remaining fluid. The only way for the player to survive is to study the attack patterns of various enemies and counter with precise timing, parrying, and using multiple combo skills.

As the game progresses, Eve acquires skills and items, growing stronger and stronger. One of the ways to progress your skills is to use the Beta Gauge by parrying and evading in combat. You can then use it to gain skills like piercing super armor, execute sweeping attacks, interrupt enemy combos, and more. Eve also has a Burst Gauge which can be used to activate buffs and powerful attacks after successive parries and combos.

With the DualSense controller’s haptic feedback you can experience amplified sensations such as the blade slicing into the enemy, and even your skills tingling in your hands.

Eve will do more than slay enemies in the game. She will also become a master of the terrain by scaling walls, sliding tactically, swinging on ropes, and more. As you make your way through the environment, you will also be exploring and acquiring treasures hidden throughout the world.

There will also be various costumes throughout the game if you wish to change Eve’s look.

Project Eve is still in active development and a release date has not been provided.