Pokemon TCG Live is finally launching this coming June

Pokemon TCG Online's days are coming to an end, as its replacement app Pokemon TCG Live is finally being released this June.

First announced back in 2021, Pokemon TCG Live was slowly pushed further and further back into 2023. But now, The Pokemon Company has announced that after a long wait, the new version of the digital trading card game will be coming to mobile devices and PC on June 8. This came paired with the news that the previous version of the TCG, Pokemon TCG Online, will be shutting down a few days prior on June 5.

If you're an avid player of the digital version of the TCG and you're worried about your card collection, you don't need to be. As the official Pokemon website explains, both Pokemon TCG Online and Pokemon TCG Live use the same Pokemon Trainer Club log-in details. "When logging in to Pokémon TCG Live for the first time, any Pokémon TCG Online collection data associated with that Pokémon Trainer Club account will be automatically transferred to Pokémon TCG Live," explains the FAQ. There's currently no limit as to how long you'll be able to do this for either, so you don't need to do so in a panic as soon as the game launches.

According to a press release, Pokemon TCG Live "offers beginner and veteran players a fun and accessible way to experience the Pokémon TCG, including various gameplay modes, daily quests, customizable avatars and Pokémon TCG accessories, as well as fan-favorite activities like building decks and battling friends."

If you're wondering what the differences between the two games are, there are a few, though they're not monumental. One of the biggest changes is that digital packs now only give you five cards per pack, and there is a limit of how many of the same card you can own - though any extras you get turned into crafting materials, which let you make cards you don't own.

Pokemon TCG Live is launching on Android, iOS, and PC this June 8.