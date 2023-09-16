Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: How to get Dipplin and evolve Applin

How to get Dipplin in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is a bit unclear if you don’t explore Kitakami much and nearly impossible if you’re early in the game. The special item that turns Applin into Dipplin is tucked away in an inconspicuous corner of the island with nothing but apples and wild Pokemon for company.

Getting Diplin is worth the trouble, though. This new Applin evolution learns some unique moves and has an excellent set of stats.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Dipplin

How to get Dipplin in Scarlet and Violet

The only way we’ve found so far to get Dipplin in Scarlet and Violet is by evolving Applin. You need a special evolution item to do it – the Syrupy Apple – and you can only find that item on Kitakami. If you don’t have the Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC, you can’t add Dipplin to your team ot Pokedex.

The first step is, of course, actually finding an Applin – and it’s not as easy as you might think.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Applin location

Applin lives in the Mossfell Confluence area of Kitakami – a little grove in the southeastern part of the island – and on mainland Paldea, you can find them in:

East Province Area One

East Province Area Two

South Province Area One

South Province Area Two

Tagtree Thicket

The problem comes from actually finding them. Applin only live in trees, and you can’t see if a Pokemon is in a tree without ramming into it. You’ll need to defeat the Stony Cliff Titan to unlock dashing. Then, hop on your Koraidon or Miraidon, press the left control stick in, and aim at a tree.

If an Applin doesn’t fall out, find another tree, and try again. Consider making a sandwich that attracts Dragon Pokemon to boost your chances of finding Applin as well.

If you cycle through all the nearby trees with no luck, open a picnic, close it, and start again. Picnics reset all the wild Pokemon milling about in that area.

How to evolve Applin into Dipplin - Syrupy Apple location

The only way Applin evolves into Dipplin is when you use a Syrupy Apple, and the only place to get those is in the Mossfell Confluence area of Kitakami. There’s a produce box with an honor system where you can pay 500 PokeDollars and take an apple. You have to pay the money, despite it being an honor system. If you’re flat broke, go battle some trainers in the field nearby, and come back with the cash.

Use your Syrupy Apple on Applin, and you’re good to go.

If you want more Dipplin, we recommend breeding your current Pokemon with a Ditto to get Applin more easily.

Is Dipplin good in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

Dipplin is a sturdy cross between Flapple and Appletun, with good special attack, excellent defense, and fairly decent stats in every other category except Speed. Dipplin also learns a few moves that the other two Applin evolutions can't. There's Syrup Bomb, which deals Grass damage and slows enemies each turn for three turns, and Dragon Pulse, a Dragon move that deals special damage. Dipplin can also learn Infestation via the Remember Moves function, a handy surprise Bug attack.

Make sure to keep up with the active Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Mystery Codes for a chance at free items and some rare Pokemon.