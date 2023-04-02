PlayStation VR2 first month sales figures reportedly below 300,000 units

A new report suggests that initial PlayStation VR2 figures aren't looking so good in the first month the hardware has been out.

According to a new report from Bloomberg, the PSVR2 has sold less than 300,000 units only a month after launching. This comes from research firm IDC, who told Bloomberg it expected the headset to have only sold 270,000 in its first month, a far cry from the two million Sony apparently wanted to produce by March this year. IDC's vice president of data and analytics Francisco Jeronimmo told Bloomberg he suspects "a price cut on the PSVR2 will be needed to avoid a complete disaster of their new product."

Sony announced the price of the PSVR2 last November, which is retailing for an eye-wateringly high £529.99. For comparison, that costs more than a PS5 itself, which generally costs £479.99 at recommended retail price. This has obviously been a slightly contentious point for many, as it's a costly barrier of entry just to play a format of games that have yet to really prove itself to many players. "Consumers around the world are facing rising costs of living, rising interest rates, and rising layoffs," said Jeronimo. "VR headsets are not top of mind for most consumers under the current economic climate."

This isn't to say the PSVR2 isn't a good headset - our own Tom Orry believes the accessory to be the best VR experience he's had in terms of hardware, but did note that it "isn’t a cheap toy you can take a gamble on," in his PlayStation VR2 review.

Another issue is that there aren't any big name games attached to the PSVR2 outside of Horizon Call of the Mountain, though bonus VR modes for games like Gran Turismo 7 and Resident Evil 4 and Village might entice some. The original PSVR did go on to sell five million units, so time will tell to see how its followup fairs.