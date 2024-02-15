PlayStation might not have any upcoming first-party plans, but it does plan to be more "aggressive" with its PC releases

You shouldn't be expecting any big exclusives on PS5 for a while, but you should expect more PlayStation games popping up on PC.

For the longest time, PlayStation has been very against putting its tentpole titles on anything about its own platform. Over the last few years, the company has begun bringing its biggest games to PC, with titles like God of War and Horizon Zero Dawn actually finding a lot of success there. Now, as reported by Eurogamer, in its latest investor Q&A Sony president and PlayStation chairman Hiroki Totoki spoke of the company's PC plans, where he was asked about how its gaming division might attempt to increase profits.

"In the past, as you all know, we wanted to popularise [our] console, and the first-party title's main purpose was to make the console popular," Totoki explained. "It is true, but there is a synergy to it. So if you have strong first-party content, not only with our console but also other platforms like computers, a first party can be grown with multiplatform - and that can help operating profit to improve. So that is another one we want to proactively work on.

"I personally think there are opportunities out there for improvement of margins, so I would like to go aggressive in improving our margin performance."

That'll obviously be good news for those who like playing PlayStation games, just not on PlayStation. Those of you on PC will likely still have to wait a bit longer for new first-party games to hit the platform, though, as Sony has never expressed any kind of intention to the contrary.

It seems like the future for most video games appears to be multiplatform, as Xbox fans are also waiting to hear more from Phil Spencer and co about the direction the rival console is heading in - and whether we will be seeing Xbox games on PlayStation and Nintendo Switch.