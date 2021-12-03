The first Paper Mario adventure is coming to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack

Nintendo 64 game Paper Mario is being added to the Switch library next week, and it will be playable with a Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership.

Coming December 10, this classic game takes you through the tropical jungles of Lavalava Island and to the frosty heights of Shiver Mountain in your quest to thwart Bowser.

In the game, he has stolen the magical Star Rod and lifted Peach’s Castle into the sky with the help of Kammy Koopa. The Star Spirits are also in trouble thanks to Bowser, and Mario must save these imprisoned spirits, defeat Bowser, and save the Mushroom Kingdom.

Gameplay features plenty of puzzle solving and challenges designed around various abilities. During gameplay, you will encounter allies who can help you in combat.

The Nintendo 64 – Nintendo Switch Online collection kicked off this fall with a lineup of retro classics such as Super Mario 64, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Star Fox 64, and Mario Kart 64, and there are more on the way, says Nintendo.

These titles are playable with the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership plan, which features all the same benefits of a Switch Online membership, but with access to classic Nintendo 64 and SEGA Genesis games with added online play, as well as access to the Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise DLC.