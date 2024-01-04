The Outer Worlds 2 is getting some dev help from one of Fallout’s co-creators

We might not know much about The Outer Worlds 2 yet, but one little nugget that’s just emerged is that its devs are getting some helpful guidance from Fallout co-creator Tim Cain.

If Starfield didn’t quite live up to your expectations, odds are you’re looking forward to playing Obsidian’s next interstellar RPG, which was announced back in 2021, whenever it arrives. While that point might still be a while off, here’s a little bit of insight into how its development is going.

Speaking to Rock Paper Shotgun, Cain, who served as a director for The Outer Worlds revealed that despite being now semi-retired, he’s currently consulting on its sequel, providing some feedback on the likes of level design and lore. “There’s stuff they’re trying to do in the sequel, that of course I can’t talk about, that I get pulled in on because it’s similar to stuff I’ve done in the past,” Cain said.

He added: “Sometimes it’s just me saying, ‘I’m not gonna tell you what to do, but here are the pitfalls. Here are some of the huge, huge chasms that lie in your way, that you’re gonna have to wend around.’”

While remaining understandably tight-lipped about the nature of the kinds of developmental challenges the team working on the game are contending with, Cain did reveal that one developer managed to solve an issue that apparently plagued those working on the original Fallout.

“I not only told him how impressed I was, I found my notes from 28 years before,” Cain said of this solution, which looks to have helped bring a feature we could see in The Outer Worlds 2 to life, “I said, ‘Let me read you a few lines from a production meeting in July of ‘95…’”

Cain, who provided some interesting insight into how the Fallout universe’s big thermonuclear barney got started late last year, also shared how he currently feels about the idea of pitching any new projects, saying: “There are games I want to make, but either I think there’s nobody who would make them, or I don’t think I’m willing to put forth the effort to get them made.”

If you’re keen to play an interesting sci-fi RPG before The Outer Worlds 2 arrives, you’ll probably be glad to know that a modder is currently working on adding working mechs to Starfield.