Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra has been revealed - and is a visual banger
Revealed at GDC 2024, the game is packing Unreal Engine 5.4 under the hood.
Marvel has just announced Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra at GDC 2024. The game, shown at the Unreal showcase, is using Unreal engine 5.4 and is looking like an absolute visual feast. It's set to release in 2025, with no season nor month revealed as of writing.
The game was shown off by Amy Hennig, formerly the writer and director behind the Uncharted series. Following her work on that, she briefly jumped to Visceral Games before EA shuttered the studio. Following that, she left for Skydance New Media, where her work with Marvel Entertainment began.
Back in 2022, we learned that this game would be an action adventure title featuring both Captain America and Black Panther, but were otherwise left in the dark as to the story and setting. That all changed today, as we can now see it's a blast from the past, with both characters taking on Hydra in World War 2 Paris.
The fresh trailer, which you can check out above, sadly doesn't appear to show any actual gameplay. But if you're in the mood to see the latest and greatest the Unreal Engine can do, it's a good indicator.
The game is also narrative-driven, according to the reveal, which is good news for fans of Hennig's prior works. Skydance Media is also working on a Star Wars project we've yet to see. That's also led by Hennig, so there's seemingly a lot on her plate right now."I couldn't be more excited to share our new story trailer for 'Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra' - I'm so proud of what our team has accomplished!" Hennig said in a tweet following the reveal. She also tweeted regarding the game's core cast, which has also been announced via a blog post on Marvel's website: "I'm humbled by their talent, and feel so fortunate that they're joining us on this adventure!"
